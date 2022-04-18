“El Antiguo” of the CJNG received a 34-year sentence for stockpiling weapons

AGUILILLA, MICHOACÁN. 23ABRIL2021. Son cientos de personas que han salido de la comunidad del Aguaje, municipio de Aguililla, por la guerra entre dos grupos armados – Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación y Carteles Unidos el apoderarse del territorio ha conllevado a que la localidad hoy sea considerada como “pueblo fantasma”. Si bien por parte del Gobierno de Michoacán se han realizado diversos operativos, ninguno ha sido exitoso debido a que los grupos delincuenciales desafían a las autoridades tumbando las acciones que realizan. Durante muchos meses, el Estado y la Federación han dejado en el olvido gran parte de Tierra Caliente, principalmente, Aguililla. FOTO: JUAN JOSÉ ESTRADA SERAFÍN /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Julio César “N”, El Antiguo or Antoni, a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) received a 34-year prison sentence for stockpiling weapons, so he will continue to be held in the Cereso #4 “Northeast” based in Tepic, Nayarit.

By means of a statement, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported on the sentence granted for the second time, as a Unitary Court had overturned the conviction and therefore ordered a reinstatement of the procedure.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), through the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), in coordination with the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Regional Control (FECOR), obtained a sentence of 34 years in prison against a person for the crime of collecting firearms,” reported the dependency.

According to information provided by the FGR, Julio César “N” was arrested in 2014 when he was driving aboard a vehicle without license plates on González Gallo's Tepatitlan-Yahualica highway, where he was secured 18 handguns, six long guns, six grenades and 3,379 useful cartridges.

(Foto: Cuartoscuro) Margarito Pérez

He was also insured of 4,392 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, 2,572 grams of cocaine hydrochloride and cash, which served as evidence in the process carried out against the member of the CJNG.

In May 2020, Jalisco's Fourth District Judge of Federal Criminal Prosecutions sentenced to 34 years in prison for the crime of stockpiling firearms, possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Army and Armed Forces, as well as carrying a firearm without a license.

He also received another sentence for offences against health in the form of possession for the purpose of trade, as the judge concluded that he was intending to commercialize the insured narcotics.

These sentences were overturned by the Unitary Court in November 2020, which caused a new judge to take over the new trial against Julius Caesar, which resulted in the same judgment against the defendant.

(Foto: Reuters) REUTERS

“Subsequently, after complying with this reinstatement, the judge in the case again handed down a conviction against Julio “C”, for his full criminal responsibility for the commission of the aforementioned crime, imposing a sentence of 34 years, eight months in prison, as well as two thousand 550 days fine. He was interned at the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation # 4 “Northwest”, based in Tepic, Nayarit,” FGR reported

The FGR also reported on the reinstatement of the sentence imposed on a subject identified as Marco “N”, who received a 53-year sentence for the crimes of kidnapping and carrying a firearm for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces.

Marco “N” is credited with having participated in the illegal deprivation of liberty of a person in September 2013 in Tepotzotlán, State of Mexico, where the victim was rescued.

As reported by the Prosecutor's Office, the subject received a conviction in May 2020, but a Unitary Court revoked the mandate against the subject, as well as the reinstatement of the process.

“Once the FGR complied with this order, the judge in the case again handed down a conviction against Marco “N”, for his full criminal responsibility in the commission of the offences referred to above, imposing 53 years in prison and a fine of 4,050 days.”, reported the FGR.

KEEP READING: