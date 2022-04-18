Atalanta with Zatapa and Muriel fell to Hellas Verona and committed their qualification to European tournaments

Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Atalanta v RB Leipzig - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - April 14, 2022 Atalanta's Duvan Zapata REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

After the elimination against RB Leizipg in the Europa League quarterfinals, Atalanta wanted to return on the path of victory in Seria A against Hellas Verona for matchday 33.

Those led by Gian Piero Gasperini have not won by the Italian league since March 20, when they defeated Bologna by the slightest difference for matchday 30 with Moustapha Cisse score.

From that moment on, the Bergamo team conceded for the Italian league two consecutive defeats against Napoli at home 3-1 and 2-1 against Sassuolo as a visitor.

In addition, Atalanta, which had Duván Zapata from the start while Luis Fernando Muriel started on the bench of substitutes, needed to add up so as not to lose track of the European positions.

It may interest you: Reinaldo Rueda stopped being the technical director of the Colombia national team

In the first minutes both teams were very active and over the five would come first chance after a pass by Duván Zapata for Ruslan Malinovskiy, who shot left, but Lorenzo Montipo was careful to avoid the fall of his portico.

A minute later Duván Zapata came close after a cross from the left side of José Luis Palomino, who the Colombian connected head-first, but the football went off.

Over the 24 minutes of play, Hellas Verona had a clear choice of goal after Marcos Faraoni crashed the ball on the stick after a cross from Darko Lazovic.

At 26 minutes, Hellas were close to the first of the match after a free kick by Gianluca Capriari with a right that crashed into the horizontal. The visitor's 10 would be the protagonist again after a pass for Gio Simeone, who hit him left at ground level, but Juan Musso saved Atalanta.

However, before going to the locker room, Hellas would open the account through Federico Ceccherini, who headed after a cross from Gio Simeone. The goal had to be reviewed by the VAR, to analyze the position of the central defender.

In the replenishment time Duván Zapata had an option after a right shot that deflected the goalkeeper from Hellas but the judge did not give a corner.

Hellas Verona's second goal would come in the 54 minutes after an own-goal by Teun Koopmeiners after a shot by Ivan Ilic, the football hit the Dutchman's abdomen to get into the goal.

With the match two goals down, Gasperini sent Luis Fernando Muriel to the pitch, who could do little in the remaining minutes, where Hellas Verona were closer to third than Atalanta to the discount.

However, after 82 minutes Giorgio Scalvini led 2-1 after a cross to Davide Zappacosta's area to get Atalanta back into the match.

With this defeat, Atalanta is eighth in Serie A with 51 points five behind Lazio, which ranks sixth in the Europa Conference League next season.

Next Saturday the team of Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel will play against Venezia for the 34th date of the Serie, where they will have to win to end the bad streak.

KEEP READING: