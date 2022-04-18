A reality show that prepares people for the time to die? Peacock will make it happen

Many reality shows transform people's lives, but The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is quite particular, and is based on Swedish author Margareta Magnusson's best-selling book titled by the same name, from 2017. However, for the time being, Peacock of NBC Universal, has commissioned the unscripted series of the same.

According to Peacock: “The series will star a 'Swedish cleaner', who will help people organize and demystify their homes, lives and relationships; allowing them to prepare for death while enjoying life.”

Peacock es un servicio de video bajo demanda estadounidense por Internet. (NBC Universal)

The New York Times described the book as “a manual on how to reduce your belongings before you die, so they don't burden your family.”

“In this series, viewers will go on an honest and emotional journey as they watch ordinary people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBC Universal Television & Streaming. “We hope that our compassionate and dynamic series will spark conversation in every home and break the stigma around mortality and the harsh reality of letting things go,” he said.

Margareta Magnusson, autora del best seller “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning". (Foto: suministrada)

“The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is really important, and we couldn't find a better team to make this journey than Peacock,” added Poehler, who will also narrate each episode.

The Swedish cleaner of death - who has not yet been elected - “will turn every home upside down as they discover and undo decades of collecting. With their distinctly Swedish sensibility, they free each person from the disorder of their life and allow them to transmit their most precious memories to their relatives, friends or neighbors. Along the way, spectators will go on a journey with each individual as they remember who they once were, discover who they should be and navigate how they want to be remembered”; concluded the producer.

"El arte sueco de ordenar antes de morir", es un libro través del cual se aprende a dejar los asuntos en orden antes de la muerte. (Amazon)

The series is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio. Poehler and Kate Arend will be executive producers alongside Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and Renata Lombardo. Magnusson will also be executive producer alongside Jane Magnusson, Stephen M. Morrison, Faye Stapleton and Susanna Lea.

