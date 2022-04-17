Vaccination in the esplanade of the Monumental stadium will attend only from 7 to 11 in the morning for football classic

14/09/2020 Campaña de vacunación contra la gripe en Perú, en el marco de la crisis sanitaria provocada por la COVID-19. POLITICA SUDAMÉRICA PERÚ LATINOAMÉRICA INTERNACIONAL MARIANA BAZO / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO

Through a statement, the Social Security of Health (EsSalud), informed the entire community that the vaccination of the Monumental stadium esplanade in the Ate district will change its opening hours this Sunday, April 17, for the Peruvian football classic between Universitario de Deportes and Alianza Lima.

The State entity specified that the attention outside the Monumental Stadium will run from 7 to 11 in the morning.

Despite this slight change, he indicated that the vaccination will resume on Monday, April 18, its usual schedule from 7 in the morning to 7 at night.

Along the same lines, the institution reminded the population that the free telephone line 107 is enabled to answer any queries regarding changes and vaccination process in this place.

VACCINATION IN OTHER ESTABLISHMENTS KEEP THEIR USUAL SCHEDULES

Previously, from EsSalud, they indicated that the vaccinations Playa Miller (Jesús María), San Isidro Labrador (Santa Anita), Plaza Norte (Independencia), Surquillo Municipal Stadium, Aljovín (Cercado de Lima), San Borja Sports Center and the San Isidro Municipal Sports Complex will attend on Sunday from 7 am from morning to 7 at night.

It is worth mentioning that in the nine vaccinations the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be applied to people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed patients who are at least 5 months old after receiving the third dose.

For children between 12 and 17 years old, they will be able to complete their three-dose schedule, as appropriate, while the population aged 18 years and older may start or complete their vaccination doses.

In the same context, EsSalud informed the community that school-age children, between the ages of 5 and 11, will be able to go to vaccinations to receive the first or second dose of vaccination as the case may be. All persons must carry their ID card in order to carry out the corresponding registration.

VACCINATION POINTS FOR THE GENERAL COMMUNITY

EsSalud informed the community what are the points for vaccination against COVID-19. For that, he presented a list of centers that are immunizing during running hours. Among them are:

Jockey Plaza (Santiago de Surco), Villa El Salvador sports center (VES), Campo de Marte (Jesús María), Huiracocha zonal park (San Juan de Lurigancho), Sinchi Roca (Comas) zonal park, Ollantaytambo municipal stadium (Ate), Pachacutec municipal stadium (Chaclacayo) and Chancas de Andahuaylas stadium (Santa Anita).

Lima On:

IPD San Juan de Miraflores (San Juan de Miraflores), Luis Galvez Chipoco Stadium (Barranco) and at the Jockey Plaza (Santiago de Surco), Andrés Avelino Cáceres sports complex (Villa María del Triunfo), among others.

North Lima:

Mayta Capac Park (San Martín de Porres), Sinchi Roca Zonal Park (Comas) and the Puente Piedra Sports Complex (Puente Piedra), Plaza Norte (Independencia) and Cesar Vallejo University (Los Olivos).

Surrounded by Lima:

Campo de Mars (Jesús María), Videna (San Luis), Huiracocha zone park (San Juan de Lurigancho) and at the Cesar Vallejo University (San Juan de Lurigancho).

East Lima:

Municipal Stadium of Ollantaytambo (Ate), Chancas de Andahuaylas Stadium (Santa Anita), Pachacutec Stadium (Chaclacayo), Barbones Barracks (El Agustino), San Andrés Parish (Ate), National Agrarian University (La Molina), and more.

