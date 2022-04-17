“Tomandante Iberdrola”: Noroña recalled that private companies produce 53% of CO2 in Mexico

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, federal deputy of the PT, condemned the performance of the opposition benches and, with recent data, recalled that the environmental discourse with which they intend to reject the AMLO Electricity Reform is a fallacy and that what they really want is to defend the interests of a handful of businessmen in the sector energy.

During the debate on the Energy Reform in the legislative palace of San Lázaro, Fernández Noroña spoke and, from the rostrum, shook the opposition. During his argument, he told the banks of the PRI, PAN, PRD and MC that with all the money they receive from companies they will not be able to do well politically speaking.

When he began his participation, the secretary of the Energy Commission of the Chamber of Deputies told him that outside the Legislative Palace there is a riot of people defending AMLO's initiative, but that there is no one defending them.

Noroña condenó la cercanía de Margarita Zavala, a través de Felipe Calderón, con Iberdrola (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Galo Cañas | Galo Cañas

She recalled what happened with the alleged lobbyist of Enel (Italian energy company) and the PRD MP, also recalled Margarita Zavala's closeness to Iberdrola, as her husband and former president of Mexico works as an advisor to a subsidiary of the Spanish company.

In this regard, he referred to Felipe Calderón as “El Tomandante Iberdrola”, this in reference to his alleged dipsomania (alcoholism) and the position he held in the private company after his presidency. He then proceeded to condemn the performance of private companies in the electricity sector.

Hasta el momento, las privadas contaminan más que la CFE (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

“The opposition is a self-confessed traitor,” he insisted and highlighted two hard facts that contravene the arguments of the Va por México bank regarding the private electricity sector, since according to the PRI-PAN-PRD, private companies produce clean and cheap energy.

However, to this day, this is not true, since in Mexico, 83% of the energy produced by private companies is made by petroleum companies and 53% of the CO2 produced in the republic is borne by these companies, while the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) produces 16.76% of its energy with thermoelectric plants (energy based on water dams that do not pollute).

As if this were not enough, he recalled that companies obey the laws of the market, not the social interest, because “in two years of the pandemic, private companies have not given us a kilowatt” to the national electricity grid, which they continue to sell it. It should also be noted that since the energy reform of Enrique Peña Nieto's six-year term began, the costs of providing this service have increased.

Desde que llegó AMLO al poder, el PRI no ha ganado ni una gubernatura (Foto: Cortesía PRI)

Finally, the UAM sociologist assured that the people of Mexico will remember the meaning of the vote of the opposition legislators and that if they achieve their stance against the AMLO Electricity Reform, this would represent the end of its political validity.

Under this perspective, he pointed out that “whoever betrays once, betrays 100 times” and that private companies know that, with what he concluded that after this day, the presidency of 2024 would be handed over to the Juntos Hacemos Historia coalition (Morena, PT and PVEM). That is why he stressed that this is not the end of AMLO's initiative, but the end of the opposition parties. In this regard, he recalled that neither the PRI nor the PRD have been able to win a single popular election in the governorships and that they will reach 2024 without any governor.

KEEP READING: