PRI members accuse Morena of wanting to “blow up the session” of the Electricity Reform

The federal deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, Xavier González Zirión, accused the members of Morena of wanting to “break the session” to avoid defining the direction that the Electricity Reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will take and whose main proposal is to prioritize the market national electric power.

In this video you can see deputies from both the PRI and Morena screaming and crying.

“Those are the ones who ch*gan the nation!” the members of the bench shouted cherry. For their part, the members of the tricolor party cried “It's not going to happen!”

At the same time, the official said in his personal account:

Information in development...