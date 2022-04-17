Mexico City Prosecutor's Office opened investigation folder for explosion in Iztapalapa

During the afternoon of this Saturday, April 16, an explosion occurred in a food establishment located in the mayor's office of Iztapalapa in Mexico City, allegedly due to gas accumulation.

According to the Heroic Fire Department of Mexico City, who published the event through social networks, there was a fire resulting from an explosion in the Ampliación Ricardo Flores Magón neighborhood in Pastores and Puente Titla, col. Estrella del Sur.

Personnel from the Mexico City Fire Department came after a 911 call reporting the emergency, who came to carry out the work to quell the flames. By 20:00 at night they were in the task of removing debris and cooling the area. They also reported at least three injuries from the incident.

La fiscalía investigará el incidente (@Bomberos_CDMX)

For this reason, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) announced that they would begin investigations to clarify the facts and updated the number of injured, which amounted to five. They received medical attention by personnel of the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squadron (ERUM) and were then transferred to a hospital.

The explosion, according to information from the authorities, occurred inside a food establishment where burgers were sold.

According to the first reports, the emergency call reported an explosion, so the Office of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor in Iztapalapa, attached to the General Coordination of Territorial Investigation, initiated an investigation folder for the crimes of property damage and injury.

La explosión se dio en la tarde de este sábado 16 de abril (@SGIRPC_CDMX)

For this reason, FGJCDMX staff intervened on site for the staff of the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, experts in various matters, to prepare the corresponding opinions.

On the other hand, officers of the Investigative Police (PDI) were tasked with searching for surveillance cameras, public and private, as well as potential witnesses, in order to gather additional evidence that could be integrated into the investigation folder.

At the same time, staff from the General Directorate for Attention to Victims of Crime, attached to the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes, went to the place, as well as to the hospitals to which the injured persons were transferred, in order to provide them with the respective accompaniment.

Se registraron los cilindros y los tanques en los que no encontraron señales de fuga (@SGIRPC_CDMX)

On the other hand, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection reported through its social networks that the catastrophe was generated due to an accumulation of gas.

They reported that inside the premises were found about 7 LP gas cylinders of different capacities and a stationary tank of 300 liters. The authorities checked the containers and determined that “none had any leaks”.

Another fire, apparently caused by gas accumulation, occurred in the town hall of Venustiano Carranza lit in a stationary tank with a capacity of 300 liters, burning 2 rooms and leaving one person injured.

ERUM paramedics treated and transferred the man to hospital for burns. The affected area was 150 square meters, according to the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management. The relevant authorities shall assess the property and any possible structural damage.

