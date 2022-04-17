Members of Q4 exalted the Electricity Reform one day after its debate in San Lázaro

The debate and vote on the Electricity Reform is just around the corner. For this reason, several members of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)'s Fourth Transformation (Q4) praised the Chief Executive's energy initiative.

Such is the case of the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who through her Twitter account assured that past administrations “were destroying” the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

“When Luz and Fuerza del Centro disappeared they presumed @CFEmx as a world-class company. Then they were destroying it. The bottom line, privatize everything. Today Europe suffers from that model. The proposal to maintain private investment without losing sovereignty of the electricity sector: 46-54%,” the capital president wrote on social networks.

For his part, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, spokesman for the Presidency, said that “lithium is a strategic mineral for the future of the country.” He also compared the debate that is scheduled to take place on April 17 in San Lazaro with the defense of oil held by former President Lazaro Cardenas.

“Lithium is a strategic mineral for the country's future. Preventing private concessions is tantamount to the defense of oil by General Cárdenas. As then, foreign companies have representatives in Congress. The heart of the debate is to take care of what is ours,” Ramírez Cuevas wrote on his Twitter account.

“History calls us once again to defend the national interest. The people expect legislators to vote in favor of #ReformaEléctrica. Economic independence is based on energy sovereignty. Electricity is ours, giving it to foreigners is treason,” he added.

However, the president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, shared a series of photographs showing legislators of the cherry party meeting prior to the discussion in San Lazaro. The images feature Ignacio Mier, coordinator of Morena's bench; Andrea Chávez Treviño, among others. There was also the participation of Carlos Aysa, the PRI who “betrayed” his party for supporting the Tabasqueño initiative.

Mier Velazco also posted a video showing legislators from the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) singing the Mexican National Anthem and saying: “We are ready @DiputadosMorena to defend the nation. It's time for definitions. We reaffirm our responsibility for the people of Mexico, regain the sovereignty of the electricity sector and end abuses of private companies. No more looting at the expense of Mexicans.”

On the other hand, the deputies of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) arrived at the San Lázaro legislature one day before the discussion of the reform of López Obrador took place in order to vote against it.

The 70 PRI's, who arrived around 18:00 hours on April 17 in two buses, want to prevent the supporters of the 4T “who have been standing on Friday outside the Chamber of Deputies from preventing them from entering the vote, so they came to spend the night with their bags, an act which is known in political slang as “the sleepover”.

Separately, federal deputies of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), led by Luis Cházaro, entered the Legislative Palace around 2:00 p.m. to ensure their attendance at the meeting cited at 10 a.m.

