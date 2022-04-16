Zelensky said that the Kiev troops have had significantly historic successes against the Russian army

El presidente ucraniano, Volodímir Zelenski, habla durante una conferencia de prensa conjunta con los mandatarios de Polonia, Lituania y Letonia, en Kiev, Ucrania. Abril 13, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighted the “significant” successes against the Russian army, although he admitted a “very difficult” situation in the south and east, in addition to announcing the campaign of planting throughout the country and the re-establishment of some railway connections.

“The successes of our armed forces on the battlefield are truly significant. Historically significant. But it's still not enough to cleanse our land from the occupants. We are going to beat them more,” Zelensky said in a video this Friday night.

The “number one task is to accelerate peace,” he said, insisting that the war caused by the Russian invasion on February 24 will not end until Ukraine receives more weapons and financial support to defend itself.

He insisted that the war will end “as soon as the democratic world recognizes that the oil embargo against Russia and the total blockade of its banking sector are necessary steps towards peace.”

The Ukrainian Armed Forces “are doing it brilliantly. They stop the attacks of the occupants. They're carrying out counterattacks. They have already overwhelmed, in the truest sense of the word, Russian conventional aviation so much that they are forced to use long-range strategic aircraft,” he said.

However, he admitted that in the south and east of the country “the situation is still very difficult”, and that there can be no talk of recovery.

In the occupied districts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, the Russian army “continues to terrorize civilians,” he reported.

Zelensky added that “the cruelty with which Russian troops are trying to conquer the region of Azov, Donbas, Kharkiv, only eliminates the slightest possibility that these territories and these people, at least at some point in the future, will have ties” with Russia.

The ruler said that this Friday he met with all the senior military commanders, the Minister of the Interior and the head of his delegation in talks with Russia, among others, to discuss the city of Mariupol, besieged by the invaders, and said that “we are doing everything we can to save our people”.

In this regard, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, reported on Friday that “the intense fighting continues” and the invaders cannot capture this city completely, according to the Ukrinform agency.

“The situation in Mariupol is difficult and the struggle continues. The Russian army constantly involves additional units to storm the city, and for now, active battles are taking place near the Illich plant and in the Mariupol port area. But the Russians cannot capture this city completely,” said Motuzianyk.

Zelensky also reported that he discussed with his government ministers how to solve the urgent economic problems that arose during the martial law imposed after the Russian invasion.

He stressed that four fifths of all Ukrainian companies have already returned to work in a safe area, particularly heavy industry enterprises, and that transport networks are being rebuilt.

In these circumstances, he added, “whatever happens, in all cities and communities where there is no presence of occupiers and hostilities, it is necessary to restore the economy to the fullest.”

The president said that the Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food reported that the planting campaign has begun and continues in all regions, including Luhansk and Donetsk.

He also announced that the restoration of roads and railways has begun, and that starting this Saturday the railway connection with Chernihiv and Nizhyn will be reestablished, and that trains are already running between the cities of the Sumy region.

