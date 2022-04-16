With a stalled Congress, the abortion law comes into force in cases of rape with the objections of Guillermo Lasso

Vista general de la Asamblea Nacional de Ecuador, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/José Jácome

Following the decision of the Constitutional Court to return to the National Assembly President Guillermo Lasso's veto of the abortion law in case of rape, the legislative benches are in an uncomfortable position. At the moment, the ruling party does not have enough votes to move forward with Lasso's position and the opposition does not have the numbers for the ratification of the originally approved text.

There are three issues facing the National Assembly with the Executive on this issue: the time limit in pregnancy to enable abortion; the legal requirements for the exercise of the guarantee; and the recognition of medical conscientious objection. In addition, President Lasso proposes that the termination of an unwanted pregnancy should be considered exceptional and not as a right, contrary to what is proposed in the draft.

In these circumstances, the legislature could not be defined by an option and yesterday the president of the organ, Guadalupe Llori, had to suspend the session. But the deadline for the legislative body to act on the veto expired today, and if there is no agreement between the legislative benches that allows a definition, the text amended by President Lasso will enter into force because the prescriptive period has ended, which in Ecuador is called the “ministry of law”. In this way, a girl, adolescent and/or woman may have an abortion for rape up to 12 weeks of pregnancy without distinction as to age or socio-economic status, and after filing a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor's Office or an affidavit at the intervention medical center.

In yesterday's legislative session, Pierina Correa, from the correista bloc, insisted that the Assembly be aligned with the 61 changes introduced by President Lasso in the 63 articles of the originally approved text. In favor of this motion there are still 75 wills: 29 of the Correísmo, 17 of the indigenous Pachakutik, 12 of the Democratic Left, 9 of the ruling party, 4 of the Christian Social Party and 4 independent. But at the time of the vote Correa's motion had only 17 votes in favor, 73 against and 40 rejections plus 7 absent assembly members. President Llori immediately adjourned the session amid the protests of the Democratic Left (ID) bench. The other members of the legislative plenary only left the meeting.

If the National Assembly does not sit and vote, the text partially vetoed and amended by the Executive will enter into force early on April 16 when the lack of a legislative pronouncement is confirmed. The collegiate body can only be entered into the partial veto or ratified in the original text, but as long as it does not yet assume a position, the text vetoed by the President of the Republic will enter into force at midnight today and by the ministry of law.

