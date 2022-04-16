Weather in Mexico for April 16: Saturday of glory with temperatures above 40ºC

The National Meteorological Service is predicted to have temperatures above 40º C in more than 18 entities throughout the country. This is due to the presence of a heat wave that will generate a very hot evening environment. However, rainfall will also be present, specifically in the northeast, east and southeast of the country due to the ingress of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Mexico will record minimum temperatures of up to -5º C in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango. In contrast, the highs will go up to 45º C in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Guerrero, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatan and up to 40°C in Sonora, Colima, State of Mexico, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Valle de México: Cool to temperate environment is forecast at dawn, as well as medium-cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with the probability of isolated rainfall in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico, which could be accompanied by electric shocks.

Clima en México para el 16 de abril de 2022. Foto: @conagua_clima

In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 16 to 18° C and a maximum of 29 to 31° C is forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico, a minimum temperature of 9 to 11° C and a maximum of 26 to 28° C.

Baja California Peninsula: Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cold environment during the morning with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon the atmosphere will be warm to warm.

North Pacific: Partly cloudy sky most of the day. No rain in the region. Cold as well as cool to temperate morning atmosphere in Sinaloa. In the afternoon, warm to warm atmosphere.

Central Pacific: Partly cloudy sky and no rain. Cool atmosphere in the morning, in the afternoon warm to very hot environment.

South Pacific: Cloudy afternoon sky with showers, electric shocks and likely hail falls in Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Oaxaca and no rain in Guerrero. Cool atmosphere in the morning with fog banks in mountain areas and hot to very hot in the afternoon in coastal areas.

Gulf of Mexico: Partly cloudy in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon; isolated showers in Tamaulipas. No rain in Veracruz and Tabasco. Cool atmosphere at dawn with banks of fog in mountain areas of the region and hot to very hot in the afternoon.

Yucatan Peninsula: Clear sky during the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon, with no rain in the region. Mild morning atmosphere and in the afternoon warm to very hot atmosphere.

Mesa del Norte: Partly cloudy sky most of the day with isolated rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí. No rain in the rest of the region. Cold to very cold morning environment with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon warm to warm atmosphere.

Mesa Central: Partly cloudy sky in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with isolated rains in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos and Puebla. Cool to cold morning atmosphere in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere.

