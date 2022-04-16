Video: minutes of anguish over the conflagration of a SITP bus in downtown Bogotá

On the afternoon of Good Friday, an emergency occurred in the town of Antonio Nariño, where a bus of the Integrated Public Transport System (SITP) caught fire and caused minutes of anguish at the magnitude of the flames.

The car was owned by the Dealership, this is my S.A.S bus that covered the Bachué-Bosque San Carlos route and suffered the accident on 1st street with race 24 B.

Fortunately, the event left only material losses, but not of lives, since the six passengers who were on board evacuated the vehicle in time, according to the public television news report RTVC Noticias.

A video was circulated on social networks in which the voice of another SITP driver is heard, who claims that he helped control the flames and that despite the fact that they used the three extinguishers he was carrying as part of the emergency kit.

“Once the incident was reported, the protocols of the case were activated, and the assistance of the Fire Team of the Central Station was attended,” they quoted in RTVC Noticias of what they said in Transmilenio for this case.

In Semana magazine they reported that the authorities initiated a corresponding investigation to determine what caused the incident.

“The 2014 model vehicle will undergo a review of the electric fleet group of the audit to determine the reasons that generated the event. Once the causes are known, the necessary corrections will be taken”, they emphasized what they explained in Transmilenio.

The other emergency that occurred on Good Friday was the case of a minor under 12 lost in the Monserrate Sanctuary.

Colonel Diogenes Serrano, director of Civil Defense in Bogotá, in dialogues on Blu Radio's Morning News, reported that the minor identified herself as Victoria José Díaz.

“The report is from a 12-year-old girl, wearing a pink sweatshirt and being lost on the Monserrate trail,” Serrano said.

In addition, the director of the Civil Defense made a series of recommendations for people who are going to climb the hill, “you have to be very aware of the children and not let them go.”

Colonel Diogenes stressed that more than 10,000 people have already climbed to Monserrate. And he warned that although the pedestrian crossing is enabled until noon, the cable car and funicular will continue to operate.





