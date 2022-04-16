The revelation about Ferrari's present that gives something to talk about in Formula 1: “Leclerc reminds me of Schumacher”

The start of the 2022 Formula 1 season showed a novelty that generated joy in many fans of the motor world. As it had not happened for several years, the present of the Ferrari team excites everyone with a year that will have the Maranello team as one of the great candidates to fight for the title of drivers and constructors.

The accounts are clear. Led by Charles Leclerc, who won the Grand Prix in Bahrain and Australia, the Prancing Horse is the main attraction for the Grand Circus. And it is precisely the Monegasque driver who is on everyone's lips for his great performances on the track. The 24-year-old has already won two races, won two pole positions and won the fastest three laps so far in the championship.

His great present led to a consecrated former F1 driver talking about his skills and comparing him to one of the best of all time in the category. “I shudder when I watch Charles's performances, because Leclerc is currently showing a superiority that reminds me of Michael Schumacher. Leclerc dominates as' Schumi 'used to, and not only is he a pilot who is in a special state, Leclerc is also a really good guy,” David Coulthard told Channel 4, the media he works for in England.

It should be remembered that the Scottish-born competed head-to-hand for the F1 title with the seven-time world champion in 2001. On board his McLaren, Coulthard finished behind the German and was runner-up in the category, in what was his best result as a driver in his 14 seasons at the helm of the wheel.

In addition to referring to the great start of Leclerc, the also presenter during the Grand Prix for the official broadcast came in praise for the Italian team's work to return to the foreground of Formula 1.

“The head of the team, Mattia Binotto, has always kept a cool head during the last two years that have been very hard for the Italians. Under his leadership, Ferrari rolled up his sleeves. With the best car so far, Leclerc has also shown the best driving performance and the result is this dominance,” Coulthard analyzed.

It is important to note that Leclerc is leading the drivers' championship with 71 points. He won in two competitions and was second in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where the winner was Dutch and current champion Max Verstappen aboard his Red Bull. In the case of Ferrari, they are the clear dominators of the Constructors' Cup: they total 104 units and are followed by the Mercedes team, which has 65 points.

The one who Coulthard also spoke about was Leclerc's teammate, Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr. The 27-year-old from Madrid was fast in the standings, but failed to get on the podium in any of the races so far this year. Likewise, he remains in third position in the drivers' championship (33 points).

“Charles' teammate Carlos Sainz has to take a step forward because your teammate is always the first opponent and we can all see that the Ferrari is a winning car,” the Scot explained about the Spanish driver's current affairs.

Awaiting what will be the fourth date of the competition, to be held from 22 to 24 April at the Imola circuit, the F-75 single-seater of the Italian team seems to be the great candidate to put Ferrari again among the best in Formula 1.

