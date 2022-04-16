“Thank you for your support”: 73% of users support Elon Musk buying Twitter

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

After Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X said he offered to pay $54.20 per share of Twitter, 41 billion dollars for buying the social network in its entirety, there have been all kinds of comments, reactions, memes and even polls to know the opinion of users of the social network. Supposedly 73 per cent are in favour of completing the purchase of the tycoon.

This afternoon, in the midst of the suspense over the acquisition of the platform, Elon Musk made a tweet in which he thanked the support of thousands of people.

In his post this Friday afternoon, he attached a survey conducted by Bitcoin Archive, an account with nearly a million followers that specializes in giving news and opinions about cryptocurrencies and technology. In that public survey, he asked users if they agreed to Elon Musk buying Twitter.

The question answered by 19,494 people, had 73% in favor of Elon Musk being the new owner and 27% said they disagreed. Due to the results, the tycoon shared the Bitcoin Archive survey on his account and thanked the support he received.

It should be emphasized that this is not a survey carried out by professionals in the field of statistical measurement, since it was done randomly, which was mainly seen by the followers of the account. That is, its value lies in the fact that Elon Musk quoted the tweet to thank the result and does not represent the opinion of all Twitter.

In addition to the result, several users commented on the publication, noting that the South African billionaire should not spend so much money on acquiring a social network and that that money should be used to fight world hunger or build homes for people in vulnerable situations.

“No. I should use the money for something more useful such as fighting world hunger, helping people on the street or something more important,” said one user. There were also opinions saying that they don't want Twitter to become Facebook or 4chan.

Musk's move comes after Saturday he asked himself on Twitter if the social network was “dying” and drew attention to users such as singer Justin Bieber, who are very followed but rarely publish. “Most of these 'top' accounts rarely tweet and publish very little content,” wrote the head of Tesla, captioning a list of the 10 profiles with the most followers — which includes himself at number eight, with 81 million followers.

The billionaire, who currently owns nearly 73 and a half million shares in the courier company, had become a critic of the social network and had questioned whether its rules “rigorously” adhere to the principle of freedom of expression.

These criticisms had aroused suspicion in some quarters, including among Twitter employees themselves, who were concerned that Musk would exercise excessive power in the company to change its ethical publishing standards, including the suspension of the account of former US President Donald Trump, sanctioned for considering that his messages instigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Musk has accumulated more than 80 million followers since joining the website in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including the announcement of a Tesla privatization agreement that put him in trouble with regulators.

