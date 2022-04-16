Russia ordered the arrest of a journalist for spreading false information about the invasion of Ukraine

Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka points at the smoke rising after an airstrike on a maternity hospital, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

The Russian justice ordered the arrest on Friday of a journalist from Siberia who claimed in an article that eleven members of the Russian riot police refused to join the Moscow military campaign in Ukraine.

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the man, the chief editor of a website in the Siberian region of Khakassia, is accused of “deliberately spreading false information” about the Russian armed forces.

If convicted, the journalist faces 10 years in prison, the Committee said in a statement.

The local branch of this organization did not provide the journalist's name, but he is reportedly Mikhail Afanasyev, director of the news website Novyi Fokus (New Approach), based in Khakassia.

In early April, Afanasyev, citing sources, had said that 11 members of the OMON special anti-riot forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs had received pressure from the authorities after refusing to be sent to Ukraine.

Afanasyev's article has been widely shared on social media.

On Friday, Russia's media watchdog blocked the Russian version of the Moscow Times website, an independent media outlet that had cited the article.

“Russia blocked Moscow Times' Russian-language service on Friday after it published what authorities consider false information about riot police refusing to fight in Ukraine,” the newspaper said on its website.

According to recently adopted laws, publishing information about the conflict in Ukraine that the authorities consider false is punishable by heavy sentences of up to 15 years in prison.

WAR ANNOUNCEMENT

A Russian state television journalist assured that World War III has already begun, after Ukrainian forces managed to sink Moskva, the Kremlin's flagship.

Rossiya 1 channel presenter Olga Skabeyeva said that the warship suffered a “fire” and claimed that the “escalation” between the two sides could “safely be called World War III”.

One Russian journalist said that the West thinks that “Russians should simply be wiped off the face of the earth.”

He also noted that Russia “is definitely fighting NATO itself.”

The presenter's position seems to be in line with other publications in the press that propagate Kremlin reports and that Russian troops took prisoner military personnel from NATO countries who were in eastern Ukraine helping to defend the territory. The comment, attributed to Andrey Klimov, an official in the Upper House of the Duma - the Russian parliament - could refer to a group of Polish militiamen who were ambushed by Russian troops on the eastern front of the conflict.

