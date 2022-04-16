Putin ordered “the hunt for President Zelensky” and put General Alexander Dvornikov in charge of the mission

On the direct order of Vladimir Putin, the new assembly of the Russian military panel for Ukraine includes a tactical-strategic redesign on the ground by General Alexander Dvornikov . The new Russian commander is preceded by a reproachable reputation that unites him as “the Syrian butcher” for his action in the Arab country's civil war. There he led joint attacks by Russian “contractors” and forces loyal to the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, which under his command razed the city of Aleppo and the entire Duma region.

Dvornikov's military operations in Syria are currently being investigated by a German court that applied the principle of universal jurisdiction for war crimes for the use of neurotoxic weapons. The research focuses on Russian and Syrian troop commanders who also used cluster bombs on civilians, which are prohibited by an International Treaty signed by 37 countries in 2008. These events have earned Dvornikov joining a list of Russian and Syrian military personnel sanctioned by the United Kingdom and being included in the war crimes investigation in the file being processed in Germany.

Considering General Dvornikov's background, Washington, Brussels and NATO expressed concern over the recent appointment of the controversial commander by Vladimir Putin. The European Union (EU) has suggested that the designation lights red lights on the coming weeks of the ongoing war.

Brigadier Kevin Ryan, former Washington military attaché in Moscow, who since his retirement has been an advisor to the Belfer Center, told the US press that Dvornikov will have under his command a large number of replacement troops on the Ukrainian front. All of these troops were made available last Tuesday by direct order of Vladimir Putin and include land, sea and air forces; so it is clear that when Western military analysts last day mentioned a Russian withdrawal from the Kiev adjacencies and spoke of an almost lost war for Moscow, At the moment things do not seem to be that way despite the commendable Ukrainian resistance and beyond the impact that the sinking - last Thursday - of the Moskva ship, the flagship of the Russian navy in the Black Sea, has generated in Moscow.

Western intelligence agencies referred to the Russian movement ten days ago as a retreat, not a final withdrawal, and defined the events as a regrouping tactic, which has been going on since last week, so an imminent Russian counter-offensive is expected with massive operations that include saturation bombardments with heavy artillery, air force and missile systems.

At this time, fighting continues intensively in the south of Ukraine and in the eastern region of the country, demonstrating that Western intelligence agencies were correct in their analysis of the Russian movement and that artillery and missile attacks, as well as aerial bombardments, continue over large areas of territory. which shapes the “scorched earth” strategy that commander Dvornikov likes, and in this is why Vladimir Putin chose him to reverse the irregular performance of his military forces in Ukraine.

On the other hand, NATO satellite reports indicate that General Dvornikov is concentrating forces in the east of the country, an area that was again heavily attacked by the Russians. However, there is an “additional plan” that accompanies General Dvornikov's orders of offensive actions, who will not only seek to successfully seize the capital, Kiev; but on the direct order of President Putin, “the hunt for President Volodymir Zelensky” , whom the US CIA reported that it is the primary target of a Russian Special Command Brigade divided into two sections of some 80 highly trained men to end their lives.

The CIA communication took place eight days ago, so Zelensky and his team are constantly on the move, moving in eastern Ukraine, from the center to the north, avoiding the South because of its proximity to Crimea, where Russian commandos established their operational base and from where they plan to hunt Zelensky. US intelligence speculates that the special force is already operating behind Ukrainian lines in the port city of Mariupol, which has been destroyed by Russian bombings and has been encircled since the start of military actions in February.

According to the US agency, Putin's order to General Dvornikov has been direct and strict. Putin intends the physical elimination of Zelensky and his team to unleash the Ukrainian resistance , so the risk to the president's physical integrity grew dangerously, as did his close advisers and military leaders, who strengthened his security as indicated for intelligence information. A Russian beheading attack would be imminent and has already been attempted by Moscow at least twice since February 24.

According to Washington, Russia seeks to quickly turn the tide of the war by assassinating the Ukrainian president. Today, the advances that the military industry has developed are lethal and the danger to Zelensky is extremely high given the electronic surveillance technology that can provide Russians with information about their whereabouts in real time if the president is not rigorously careful in his movements.

The task force close to Zelensky is small and moves from place to place avoiding using cell phones, even President Zelensky's own satellite phone that has been constantly monitored by Russian intelligence technology has been changed. In addition, Zelensky's security must be protected from other potential threats such as the secret circuit of cameras that the Russian military installed in cities they occupied and from which they have retreated; Russian commanders know that Zelensky is planning to visit these cities and that danger must be considered according to the CIA report. Also the voice detection technology in those and other places, which could identify Zelensky when he speaks, has been blocked with the help of NATO given the lethal danger that emerges from Russian drones, whether they are activated remotely or are set by means of a timer that can obtain real-time information about movements of the presidential caravan. With the information obtained from any of these technologies, Moscow can execute air strikes or ultrasonic missiles that hit its target depending on the distance between two and four minutes of being fired.

Potentially there will be many other threats in the coming days for the Ukrainian president. Brussels and Washington are also concerned about what the reorganized Russian forces with more experienced men and new technology may do on the battlefield in eastern and central Ukraine as they seek to assert themselves on the ground in the coming weeks. The biggest concern, however, is a direct attack on Zelensky to unleash the resistance of Ukrainian forces. That is what Vladimir Putin is looking for, he has tried it before and it is highly possible that he will try again with General Alexander Dvornikov, his new commander of operations in Ukraine.

