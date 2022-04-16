Ideam alerts rainy weekend in Colombia

Recently, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) alerted Colombians about possible rainfall that will occur in much of the country this weekend. According to the entity, this Saturday and Sunday santos there will be cloudiness and precipitation in some areas of Colombia.

According to Martha Cadena, head of Ideam's forecasts and alerts office, “for the remainder of Easter, forecasts indicate abundant cloudiness as a result of the seasonal rainy season in the center of the country,” according to La FM.

The areas most affected by rainfall this weekend are the Pacific, some sectors of the Caribbean region and the Andean region. Likewise, according to Ideam, rains would be recorded mainly in the afternoon and night hours.

Although this weekend several areas of Colombia will be cloudy, there are also some sectors where there will be complete drought, such as in the Atlantic, some areas of Bolivar, Magdalena and La Guajira.

“In the Caribbean region, mainly towards the central coast, Cartagena, Santa Marta, Barranquilla and to the north of La Guajira, dry and clear weather would continue,” said Martha Cadena quoted by the aforementioned radio station.

Ideam invited travelers to get informed and stay alert

Due to the heavy rains that have occurred in different parts of the national territory, and those that could occur this weekend, it is necessary to be aware of the state of the roads, which is why Ideam invited travelers to remain alert and avoid setbacks.

“It is recommended to check the condition of the roads and alert the authorities of any situation that may arise in order to alert other drivers,” said the head of the entity's forecasts and alerts office.

Likewise, Martha Cadena recalled that in different regions there are still alerts for floods and landslides that could occur in this first rainy season of 2022. Therefore, he urged the departmental and local authorities to continue monitoring these areas and citizens to avoid transiting these sectors and “seek refuge in safe areas from any threat of recurrent rainfall.”

In addition, he recalled that it is necessary to avoid crossing areas around rivers or streams that have high levels, as well as not crossing tributaries during heavy rains.

Affections due to the first rainy season of the year

On March 15, a new rainy season officially began in the country. According to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (Ungrd), with a cut-off date of April 3, 149 events had been registered in the national territory in 101 municipalities in 15 departments, with Cundinamarca, Cauca, Antioquia, Huila, Nariño and the Coffee Region being the most affected.

Those events harmed 2,365 families representing more than 5,500 people, leaving ten dead and 14 injured. Likewise, up to that time, 22 houses were destroyed and another 736 homes were affected.

The entity also assured that infrastructure reports indicated damage on 205 roads in the country, as well as on 15 vehicular and two pedestrian bridges. In addition, damage to 21 aqueducts and 12 sewers and eight educational institutions.

