Chivas called for non-violence after fan attacks in CDMX

During the night, the Sacred Herd team was greeted with boos and insults from fans at the entrance to the team's Royal Pedregal concentration hotel in Mexico City.

The barristas demanded better results from the team due to their performance in the 2022 Clausura tournament of Mexican football.

After 13 matches, Chivas have 14 points and are ranked 15th in the standings, outside the playoff zone, which resulted in coach director Marcelo Michel Leaño being dismissed on Thursday.

This encounter was recorded by the members of the team, who went down to see their fans, but when they saw the hostility of the congregates, they withdrew to the hotel. These were called pseudo-amateurs by the team's social media account along with a video.

And it is that in the video you can see, at first, how the fans sing truncheons for the players who were in the lobby while some threw bottles at the players. However, when they begin to withdraw, the insults and boos begin to be heard over the music, which gradually stops playing.

“Let everyone go, not one left” they sang and they also showed blankets with the legend “a lot of salary and few eggs”.

Fernando Beltrán was thrown a bottle that hit him by the foot. Afterwards, the fans continued with the songs to reproach the players and demanded greater effort from them.

But before Antonio Briseño could get in, several fans were able to pass the fence that kept them away from the entrance, which led to verbal aggressions against Briseño. One of those who prevented him from passing yelled at him that he was not going to get in.

Then the mob reached the gates and began to throw insults and smash the windows at the entrances as they struggled with the security members.

After the desmán, Briseño and Beltrán talked with some groups of fans to whom he pointed to the door and told them “that's bad enough.” “We are even afraid to go out, we don't go out, we don't do anything,” Pollo Briseño told one of the fans.

Hours later, the team issued a statement through their social networks calling on fans and public opinion to “NON-VIOLENCE in our football and in our society”.

Finally, they urged the Liga MX and clubs that make it up to take “definitive measures that will allow us to recover the family environment that has been taken from us”, the message reads.

They also recalled that the team decided not to have animation groups in matches until adequate processes are adopted to ensure the safety of fans and players.

And they mentioned that despite the fact that Liga MX began with the credentialing of the groups, “those who support Chivas refused to do so, only 1% responded to the call,” the team said.

It should be noted that Chivas will face Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City for the fourteenth day of the 2022 Clausura tournament this Saturday, April 16.

