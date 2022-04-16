CDMX government recovered CNDH building after hooded attack on teacher

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 06ENERO2021.- Mujeres integrantes de Bloque Negro realizaron la entrega de juguetes a niños y niñas con motivo del festejo de las "Reynas Magas". Durante el acto se conmemoraron los 4 meses de la toma de las instalaciones de la ex CNDH y payasos realizaron concursos afuera de Okupa Casa de Refugio. FOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

After a year and a half, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC-CDMX) reported that it recovered on Friday night that it managed to recover the building of the National Commission on Human Rights (CNDH), located on República de Cuba street, in the Historic Center.