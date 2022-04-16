AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
April 15, 2022
CDMX government recovered CNDH building after hooded attack on teacher

The aggressors of the Okupa collective denounced that they are victims of the repressive system

Newsroom Infobae

April 15, 2022
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 06ENERO2021.- Mujeres integrantes de Bloque Negro realizaron la entrega de juguetes a niños y niñas con motivo del festejo de las "Reynas Magas". Durante el acto se conmemoraron los 4 meses de la toma de las instalaciones de la ex CNDH y payasos realizaron concursos afuera de Okupa Casa de Refugio. FOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM
After a year and a half, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC-CDMX) reported that it recovered on Friday night that it managed to recover the building of the National Commission on Human Rights (CNDH), located on República de Cuba street, in the Historic Center.