Altars to Santa Muerte and police helmets: this is how they recovered the CNDH building from the “Okupa” collective

After elements of the Ministry of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC-CDMX) recovered the building of the National Commission on Human Rights (CNDH), located on Calle de República de Cuba, in the Historic Center of Mexico City, photographs of the conditions in which found after being taken by the Okupa Cuba Monumenta Viva collective for two years.

According to the head of SSC-CDMX, Omar García Harfuch, the actions used by the security elements were derived from the complaint of a woman who was assaulted by a group of hooded women outside the building on April 13.

For his part, the Secretary of the Interior of the country's capital, Martí Batres, reported that the CDMX Attorney General's Office arrested three people after the recovery of the CDNH building in the Historic Center.

Martí Batres informó de las detenidas (Foto: Twitter/c4jimenez)

“In response to a complaint of vandalism and suspected illicit acts in Cuba's streets, the @FiscaliaCDMX and @SSC_CDMX arrested three people and recovered the property occupied by them, in order to ensure the safety of neighbors, passers-by and motorists,” Martí Batres wrote on social networks.

In addition, the Prosecutor's Office indicated, through a press release, that the detainees were placed at the disposal of the Prosecutor for Territorial Investigation in Benito Juárez.

Through his official Twitter account, journalist Carlos Jiménez shared some photographs of the interior of the building. Police helmets, altars to Santa Muerte, broken traffic lights, bottles of alcoholic beverages and car mirrors are just some of the objects that the Okupa Cuba Monumenta Viva collective kept in the CNDH building.

También se encontraron con semáforos rotos y espejos de autos (Foto: Twitter/c4jimenez)

Since September 2020, the CNDH building had been held since September 2020, initially by mothers of women and girls victims of femicide and sexual violence, whose cases are in impunity, and then passed into the hands of members of the so-called Black Feminist Bloc, to which this group belongs.

It was on April 14 that the FGJ reported that it opened an investigation folder following the complaint of a woman who was assaulted by a group of hooded women.

According to the information provided by the Prosecutor's Office, the injured party was inside her vehicle when she was allegedly attacked by a group of women with their faces covered, who allegedly demanded money in exchange for giving way to her. However, in the face of the victim's refusal, the assailants began to damage her car and allegedly stripped her cell phone.

El interior del edificio de la CDNH tras ser tomado por dos años (Foto: Twitter/c4jimenez)

In addition, a Twitter user identified as @_nnux, who is allegedly the daughter of the victim, said that there were four hooded women who attacked her mother “outside the Okupa house”. The netizen indicated that the injured person was stripped of her mobile phone after she managed to escape from her vehicle and tried to record the events.

The alleged daughter of the victim shared on the social network a series of videos showing the moment of the assault. In the audiovisual material it is heard that the woman identified herself as a teacher at the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), while requesting support from passers-by, who ignored them.

“We are asking you to leave. This is nothing, we are able to do more, get him now. Here people already know what it is like, you know the dynamics”, were the words of one of the hooded women, while the others hit the victim's car.

