Aida Martínez to his followers on the 'Chiclayo Monster': “I would ask for death sentence”

The whole of Peru is outraged after the case of Juan Antonio Enríquez García, better known as the 'Chiclayo Monster', who kidnapped a child under the age of 3 to sexually abuse her. The model Aida Martínez, upon learning of this fact, demanded that the subject be punished with the death penalty.

Through her Instagram account, the model commented on the issue and pointed out that if she had justice in her hands, she would not lock this guy up for life, but would immediately sentence him to death.

“Moms, dads, children, siblings, whole families, entire communities, we are in this together. If they ask me what you would do if you were a judge in this case, I would ask, not life imprisonment, I would ask for death sentence ,” she said.

Likewise, the former reality girl made it clear that she would not feed the 'Monster of Chiclayo' for free all her life and unless her stay in a prison in Peru comes out of taxes.

“ Eating for free in jail for the rest of his life. And even more so about our taxes ,” Aida Martínez said quite annoyingly on her Instagram account, where she gave her unconditional support to the minor's parents.

On the other hand, the model explained that she does not care about Human Rights at the moment, since she maintains that the child's aggressor must die and she is not afraid to say it on her social networks.

“ This kind of monsters can't be in society anymore. I am not interested in human rights now, I do wish this guy death and I say it without mincing my tongue ,” he emphasized.

For the model, Juan Antonio Enríquez García, the 'Chiclayo Monster', should not receive a life sentence, but the death penalty.

MELISSA PAREDES ALSO ASKED FOR THE DEATH PENALTY

Melissa Paredes was another artist who spoke out against the 'Chiclayo Monster' and asked that all Peruvians join together to demand the death penalty, because as we know, this sentence is not allowed in Peru because it is signed to the San José pact.

“As a mother, as a sister, as a woman, I flatly reject these disgusting, outrageous, depraved, disgusting acts. And not only do I ask, but I demand, like many mothers and women, that this disgusting act not go unpunished,” he wrote on his social networks.

In addition, he called on society to achieve the legalization of capital punishment. “ Let's see if we are truly outraged by things that are really worthwhile and we all come together to make it worth the penalty of death or physical castration and zero contact with this abuser of a girl as young as three years old ,” he concluded.

