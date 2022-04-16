After attacks on Chivas hotel, Faitelson attacked sanctions against Queretaro: “Violence continues”

On the night of Friday, April 15, a group of fans of the Guadalajara Deportivo Club gathered at a hotel located south of Mexico City where the squad was concentrated. There they decided to express their discomfort at the results achieved by the team in recent months and demanded answers from the team and managers.

After some players came out to show their faces, a block of supporters, mainly linked to the group La Insurgencia, broke the security perimeter and reached the door of the hotel. At that time security was breached and chaos began with signs of violence.

Broken glass, a destroyed door and alleged attacks on some reporters were the first images released, as well as a wave of insults towards the players, who for a moment were left without a way out in the face of the close claims of the fans.

This is how the door of the Chivas concentration hotel in CDMX looked like (Video: ESPN)

Faced with these new violent events, David Faitelson went to his social networks to criticize the actions of the red and white followers, but he threw a dart to those who decided the punishments imposed on the White Roosters of Queretaro, implying that it was not a correct measure to eradicate violence in Mexico.

“Violence continues to advance in Mexican football... Tribunes, streets, hotels, but there were those who assumed that by punishing Gallos Blancos, everything was resolved...”, wrote the ESPN commentator after seeing the images, and then sentencing with unjustified reaction from some chivahermanos.

David Faitelson was one of the main critics of the sanctions imposed on the White Roosters and was one of the voices that demanded that the situation be taken advantage of to take unprecedented action, according to the brutal scenes that were spread through social networks, so he now reaffirms his dissatisfied position.

Por violencia en hotel de Chivas, David Faitelson arremetió contra las sanciones a Querétaro (Foto: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

After holding an Extraordinary Assembly, the owners of clubs in the Liga MX decided not to proceed with the process of disaffiliating the Gallos de Querétaro and decided to impose as an exemplary punishment a year of games behind closed doors at the Corregidora stadium, this as a result of the acts of violence that occurred last Saturday.

In an official statement issued last Tuesday, March 8, Mikel Arriola, executive president of Liga MX, and Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, announced the sanctions imposed on the Gallos for allowing the violent fight between followers of Querétaro and Atlas, including:

Disable the current administration of Gabriel Solares, Adolfo Ríos, Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde for five (5) years from any management and/or administration activity related to any club affiliated to the FMF

Club Gallos Blancos de Querétaro is imposed a penalty consisting of playing for one year every home match behind closed doors.

It is specified that, the Club may play its matches at home at the current venue or in another venue, for which it must have the authorization of the authorities of the LIGA MX.

In the same way, Arriola explained that the sanction will prevail for any investor who acquires the franchise, so even though they change their name or venue, they will continue to play without fans in the stands until March 7, 2023.

KEEP READING: