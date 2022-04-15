Yerry Mina, among the five Everton players who missed the most games this season due to injury

It was not an easy season for Everton FC in England. The team where Yerry Mina plays has suffered from injuries, including that of the Colombian, which has kept him from the courts for two months and seven days. This has also affected the overall classification, they are placed in box 17 with 28 units four points in the relegation zone.

The English portal The Athletic published a report describing the problem of injuries in the group that is directed by Frank Lampard. The roster is led by steering wheel Tom Davies, who was only able to play six games and has missed a total of 24 games due to a knee injury. With the same number of games he is accompanied by midfielder Fabian Delph, for a hamstring injury.

In third place is striker Dominic Calvert Lewin, who stood out in the last season of Everton FC, in which he scored the team, one of the gunners of the Premier League and called to the England team for the European Qualifiers heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This English player missed 21 games for the 'Toffees'.

Fourth place goes to Yerry Mina, who suffered a delicate injury to the quadriceps of his right leg and narrowly takes him to the operating room. The absence of the central defender dates from February 8, when he had to leave against Newcastle due to relapse to the injury that had prevented him from starting the year with competitions.

Everton FC's medical staff was very cautious about Mina's recovery and decided that she return to training with minimal loads before returning to first-team training. In total, there were 20 matches in the 2021-2022 season that the Guachené-born missed, in addition to the qualifying matches with the Colombia national team.

The top-5 is closed by Portuguese André Gomes, with the midfield area being the most affected in the 'Toffees'. The steering wheel was absent in 16 games. This list includes matches from the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Everton has lost seven games and won four games. The pending matches for Everton are against: Leicester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal. A calendar that is not easy but that can save you from losing the category.

Everton's bad campaign has already 'caught the heads' of Spaniard Rafa Benitez and Englishman Duncan Ferguson, who had taken over as interim coach. The appointment of Lampard, Chelsea legend and one of the top scorers in the history of the English league, arrived, but the picture is still not improving.

His last score with the 'Toffees' was in the FA Cup but last season. It was on February 5, 2022 when he scored against Brentford in the 14th minute of the match, this score was the first in the Frank Lampard era at Everton. With this is seven goals from the central defender with the English team in 86 matches played.

