Video: peasant ended up injured and unconscious after a clash with Police Esmad in Putumayo

An NGO reported that on Thursday clashes were reported between peasants and members of the National Police's Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (Esmad), amid efforts to eradicate coca crops in rural areas of the municipality of San Miguel in Putumayo, where one person was injured.

On the event on the virtual and regional broadcaster, La Puya Radio, he posted on his Facebook fan page a social media video showing how, after the confrontation, one of the citizens becomes unconscious on the floor and with a head injury. It shows that uniformed personnel give the injured person first aid.

On Caracol Radio, the coordinator of the Putumayo Human Rights Network, Yuri Quintero, said that the man had to be rushed to be treated in a hospital in the department.

“Unfortunately, in the context of the high presence of police officers, accompanied by Esmad, people from the community were attacked. The most serious thing was that a peasant received a head injury, which would be serious and therefore he was transferred to the municipality of Puerto Asís,” Quintero reported.

On that radio, they consulted with the departmental police, but indicated that for the time being they would not comment on what happened in the proceedings.

This fact is known in the midst of the controversy over an army operation in the municipality of Puerto Leguizamo (Putumayo), where 11 people who the military say they are part of one of the dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrillas died, but who, according to organizations defending human rights and investigations journalistic were civilians who were at a community party.

In this case, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, will have to attend the Congress of the Republic after a group of congressmen from the Green Alliance, the Decency List, the Commons Party and the Liberal Party, among others, filed a motion of censure in the House of Representatives over the results of the operation.

The senior official indicated that facing such political control is one of his duties as a public official, which is why: “As Minister of Defense, we will always attend those sessions of political control as we should in our role, with the certainty that we have in Colombia military forces and a police force that is its main purpose is to fight those enemies of the country to ensure life and tranquility in any corner of the territory.”





