Vanessa Terkes gets nervous live when asked about Juan Sheput: “We are happy”

The flirtations between Vanessa Terkes and Juan Sheput continue, although neither of them dare to confirm that are dating or in a formal relationship. During this Thursday, April 14, edition of the program En Boca de Todos, the actress was a guest and could not dodge questions about the former minister.

Although the radio broadcaster continues to play mystery about whether or not she has an affair with the politician, hosts Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla did not miss the opportunity of her presence in the magazine to ask if she was currently in love.

“Are you in love or not a friend?” said the exvedette and to which Vanessa replied that she was happy. “I'm happy, sister. How do you see me that you know me?” , she answered but her answer was not enough for the former beauty queen, who wanted to know more.

“Do you feel that you are already getting to know him better and he is attracting you more?” , Maju asked, causing a silence on the set and later a cry of nervousness from the former congress candidate.

At that time it was Ricardo Rondón who continued to consult him about the politician. “At what point are you with him?” Quickly, Vanessa Terkes said, “At the time when we are very happy.”

Finally, she assured that she does not know what might happen in the future; however, she noted that her present is full of good things that keep her happy.

“I can't predict the future. My present is full of happiness, affection, love, knowledge, learning, brightness,” she said with a smile on her face.

Let's remember that the rumors of a possible romance began when the show Amor y Fuego presented some videos in August 2021 where both of them went walking together and then sharing time until late at night.

Likewise, the Willax TV magazine began to spread some images that could relate the actress and the politician. However, everything seems to indicate that so far they would be getting to know each other and both do not hesitate to praise each other when asked about their approach.

Vanessa Terkes gets nervous live when she is asked about Juan Sheput. VIDEO: America TV

JUAN SHEPUT ELOGIA A VANESSA TERKES

Juan Sheput sat down in the program Amor y Fuego to give his opinion on the political and social situation that our country experienced due to stoppage of carriers and measures taken by Pedro Castillo on April 5.

However, the magazine's hosts took advantage of his presence to consult him about his approach with the actress, since on more than one occasion they have been seen together. Faced with this, the former minister had only words of praise for her.

“Vanessa is an extraordinary person, we have a very eloquent friendship. He is a person who is very attached to social causes, consumes a large part of his life, has a great desire to learn, it is really a wonderful experience,” said the politician.

“You have to be aware of the decisions you make towards the future (...) Vanessa has an extraordinary course, both in the field of acting, which is one of her passions, and in the field of social causes. He has an NGO and I think whatever decision he takes to get his life on track will go very well for him,” he added.

Juan Sheput was as a political analyst on the show Amor y Fuego, where he was consulted about his relationship with Vanessa Terkes.

