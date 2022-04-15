Ukraine found more than 900 bodies of civilians killed after Russia's withdrawal from the Kiev region

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A local resident walks with a bicycle past bodies of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the Illich Steel and Iron Works in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital of Kiev following the withdrawal of Russian forces, most of them with gunshot wounds, police reported Friday, indicating that many people were “simply executed.”

The death toll is double that announced by the Ukrainian authorities almost two weeks ago.

Andriy Nebytov, chief of the Kiev regional police, said that the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burial. He cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov assured.

Every day more bodies are found, under the rubble and in mass graves, he added. He said that the highest number of victims was found in Bucha, where there were more than 350.

Una mujer en medio de los destrozos en Bucha, cerca de Kiev ((AP /Rodrigo Abd) AP

According to Nebytov, public service workers in Bucha collected and buried the bodies in the suburb of Kiev while it remained under Russian control. Russian troops, he added, were “pursuing” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense promised to increase missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to an alleged Ukrainian aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that came after the loss of its flagship in the Black Sea.

The threat of escalating attacks on the Ukrainian capital came after Russian officials accused Ukraine of injuring seven people and damaging some 100 residential buildings with air strikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine. Authorities in another border region of Russia also reported Ukrainian shelling on Thursday.

“The number and scale of missile attacks on targets in Kiev will intensify in response to the nationalist regime in Kiev committing any terrorist attack or diversion on Russian territory,” said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Russia issued the warning as it continues to prepare a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, residents of the battered city of Mariupol, in the south-east of the country, reported that they had seen Russian soldiers digging up bodies.

La presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, y el Alto Representante para las Relaciones Exteriores de la UE, Josep Borrell, visitaron Bucha la semana pasada (EUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko) REUTERS

In Kiev, the resumption of bombing could mean the return of the anti-aircraft sirens that were heard during the first days of the invasion and the fearsome nights of refuge in the metro stations.

Timid signs of pre-war life have resurfaced in the capital, after Russian troops failed to capture the city and withdrew to concentrate on eastern Ukraine, leaving behind evidence of possible war crimes.

Ukrainian officials did not confirm the attacks on targets in Russia and reports from the Russian authorities could not be independently verified.

However, Ukraine did claim an attack on a major Moscow warship on the eve. If true, Wednesday's attack on the guided missile ship Moskva, named after the Russian capital, would represent a significant victory for Ukraine and a symbolic defeat for Russia.

The United States believes that the Russian military ship that sunk the day before in the northern Black Sea was hit by at least one Ukrainian missile, as claimed by the Kiev government, a senior US defense official assured on Friday.

The senior US defense official, who spoke on condition of not being identified to comment on an assessment by the intelligence services, added that the Moskva ship was hit on Wednesday by at least one, and probably two, Neptune missiles, which caused a major fire on board the ship. The officer offered no further details other than saying that the United States thinks that the Russians suffered some casualties aboard the ship.

The warship sank while being towed into port on Thursday after suffering serious damage. Moscow recognized a fire on board, but not an attack.

Hundimiento del Crucero General Belgrano

The Moskva had capacity for 16 long-range cruise missiles. If attacks by Ukrainian forces hit the ship, it is likely to be the largest warship sunk in combat since 1982. A British submarine torpedoed an Argentine Navy cruiser named General Belgrano during the Falklands War, killing more than 300 sailors.

The sinking of the Russian ship greatly reduces Russia's offensive capacity in the Black Sea. Analysts disagree on the importance of the event for the course of the war. In any case, the loss was considered emblematic of Moscow's fate in a seven-week invasion, widely regarded as a historical error following the withdrawal from the Kiev region and much of northern Ukraine.

“A 'flagship' Russian warship is a worthy diving spot. Now we have one more place to dive in the Black Sea. We will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted on Friday in a bragging gesture.

In his late night speech on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians that they should be proud of having survived 50 days under the Russian attack when the invaders “gave us a maximum of five.”

Russia's warning to resume airstrikes did not stop Kiev residents from taking advantage of a sunny and slightly warmer spring day as the weekend approached. More people than usual took to the streets on Friday, walking dogs, riding electric scooters and walking hand in hand.

(With information from AP)

