Two minors died after trailer crash in Nayarit; driver fled

Social networks reported a violent incident on a road in Nayarit, where several people were injured, and there was even talk of fatalities. The authorities gathered at the scene of the incident.

In a statement, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Nayarit reported that they received an emergency call to 911, where they reported that a tractor-type cargo vehicle whose brakes presumably failed, hit several cars that were on the scene. As a result, several people were injured and numerous material damage was verified.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Thursday, April 14, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m. at kilometer 145+300 of the Guadalajara Tepic highway, at the height of the Caseta de Cobro located in the municipality of Santa María del Oro.

According to the authorities, the damage began with a Kenworth tractor truck, model 2008, white, loaded with metal beams, labeled with the name Viga, S.A. de C.V., allegedly responsible for the related damages.

In addition, a car brand Chevrolet Trax, red color, model 2013, with license plates from the state of Sinaloa; a Toyota brand vehicle, type Hilux of redilas, model 2017, color gray, with license plates of the state of Jalisco; Chevrolet brand vehicle, pickup type, Colorado subbrand, model 2017, color gray, with license plates of the state of Hidalgo; a vehicle brand Honda, model 2007, color blue, with license plates from the state of Jalisco.

On the part of the emergency services, they indicated, a total of 11 injured persons were immediately transferred to receive medical attention, who were admitted to the Puerta de Hierro and Clinic No. 1 hospitals of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Nayarit.

Unfortunately, the deaths of two minors were also reported. In the first place, on the asphalt tape was located the lifeless body of a child under 11 years of age of the male gender and reserved identity.

Investigations by the experts who gathered in the area of the accident indicated that the minor had traveled in the bed of the Toyota redilas truck, and at the time of the impact he was projected to lose his life in the place.

Guardia Nacional carreteras se dio cita en la zona de los hechos(Foto: Twitter/@GN_MEXICO_ )

Similarly, the death of a girl under five months of age, of female gender and reserved identity, who lost her life while receiving medical care is reported. The vehicle in which he was traveling was not reported so far.

The area was also attended by agents of the National Highways Guard, who provided support in securing the area, traffic, helping injured people, among other things. Until 8:30 in the evening, they reported the intermittent closure of circulation at the collection booth.

Finally, as a result of the accident, two people were registered without life, ten people injured, five participating vehicles with damage and two of the booths were affected. The driver responsible for the incident fled, and so far his arrest has not been reported.

“Investigations into this unfortunate event are continuing and its results will be made public when appropriate,” the authorities concluded.

KEEP READING:



