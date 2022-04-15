Three people convicted of the murder of a child and the detention of another minor in Tolima

The first case occurred in Ibague, on October 21, 2020, in the midst of an act of intolerance, as Daniel Mauricio Malambo, 13, was accused by Luis Fernando Ramírez Fernández, 19 years old at the time, because he did not want to reveal to him the whereabouts of his sister, who was allegedly in the child's home. Ramirez waited for the infant to go and take out the garbage from his house, located in the Santa Cruz neighborhood: when he noticed it, he stabbed him repeatedly. His injuries caused his death moments later at the Tolima Clinic.

Luis Fernando Ramírez Fernández was sentenced to 25 years of intramural imprisonment for the crime of aggravated homicide, assured the Sectional Directorate of Prosecutors of Tolima.

The second case involves Luis Alberto Daza and Estiven Ramírez Pulido, in events that occurred on September 29, when they held a 12-year-old boy, in a residential complex, also, in Ibagué.

According to the authorities, the defendants were caught in flagrante, while they were holding the minor in their own home, in order to rob his home. They managed to enter the premises by deception and taking advantage of the fact that he was without the company of any adult. According to the judicial body, one of the convicted persons tried to suffocate the minor, while the other sculpted money and/or valuables throughout the house. In this event, they managed to steal 6 million pesos.

Luis Alberto Daza and Estiven Ramírez Pulido were sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison for the crimes of: attempted aggravated homicide and aggravated qualified theft.

These events and others recorded in the Tolima capital have citizens with the highest figures of perception of insecurity in recent years. But, according to the mayor of Ibagué, Andrés Hurtado, the city is increasingly safe, if we compare the figures with those of the previous administration, led by Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo. According to the Citizen Perception survey, Ibagué, Cómo Vamos, 67.5% of respondents said that they do not feel any security, 17.6% say they are insecure and 14.9% have the peace of mind of being safe.

A month ago, the city's taxi driver's union asked the Metropolitan Police and the Secretary of Mobility to 'hard hand' with criminals and illegality. One of the drivers said that, on a daily basis, between 3 and 4 colleagues are victims of theft.

In fact, last year the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE, ranked Ibague as the third city with the highest rate of victimization in the country. For example, in the index of theft of persons, measured in 13 cities, the capital of Tolima ranked fourth, showing a slight increase in its numbers, compared to previous years.

In addition, in this statistic, the musical capital of Colombia ranked as the second with the highest rate of extortion and attempt.

On the other hand, and being a point of great concern to the city, it is the estimate made by the director of DANE, Juan Daniel Oviedo, where he assured that Ibague will be the city with the highest rate of youth unemployment. In addition, according to the official, this capital is one of the 5 where high rates of unemployed people are frequently found. This is striking because precisely this situation also triggers poverty levels, which have skyrocketed in recent years.

