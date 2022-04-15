The US assured that the sinking of the Moskva warship is “a hard blow” for Russia

El crucero de misiles guiados de la Armada rusa Moskva navega de regreso a un puerto después de rastrear buques de guerra de la OTAN en el Mar Negro, en el puerto de Sebastopol, Crimea, 16 de noviembre de 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

The sinking of the warship Moskva on Thursday after it was engulfed in hell was a “big blow” to Russia's naval force in the Black Sea, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The guided missile cruiser sank into a rough sea after being damaged by fire during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Moscow Defense Ministry said.

But Ukraine said the ship had been hit in a rocket attack.

“This is a big blow to the Black Sea fleet, this is... a key part of its efforts to execute some kind of naval dominance in the Black Sea,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

“This is going to have an effect on their capabilities.”

Kirby said the United States could not confirm the exact cause of the ship's disappearance.

“Nor are we in a position to refute the Ukrainian side of this,” he added. “It is certainly plausible and possible that, in fact, he was hit with a Neptune missile or maybe more.”

(With information from AFP)

