Putin's “Plan A” in Ukraine failed: what is his real “Plan B”?

Un miembro del servicio de la 28ª Brigada Mecanizada Separada de las Fuerzas Armadas ucranianas participa en ejercicios de defensa costera en la región de Odesa, Ucrania, en esta imagen distribuida publicada el 28 de enero de 2022. Ministerio de Defensa de Ucrania/Handout via REUTERS ATENCIÓN EDITORES - ESTA IMAGEN FUE PROPORCIONADA POR UN TERCERO.

About 40 days of abuse, rape, executions, torture and indiscriminate shelling passed in the area surrounding Kiev to let much of the world know what the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin on February 24 was all about. Two days after recognizing the Lugansk and Donetsk regions as independent republics, the dictator of Moscow launched a brutal offensive that did not distinguish between civilians and military targets.

His “Plan A” was to conquer the Ukrainian capital immediately, to assassinate Volodymyr Zelensky and part of his cabinet, to change the government to one that responded to him martially and move to control it from the Kremlin, just as he does with neighboring Belarus. However, the fierceness and intelligence of the Ukrainian troops and the determination of their people, repelled the attack on much of the nation and caused the withdrawal of Russian forces in the north and center of the territory.

Putin then had to come up with a “Plan B”... which was not in his plans.

This consisted of concentrating its forces in the east of the country, where pro-Russian forces attack the governments of the Donbas. Putin would manage to extend his own borders and keep the treasure hidden beneath the earth in that rich region: its natural resources. But that's not all he wants.

According to an analysis written by Fareed Zakaria, columnist for The Washington Post, Moscow's real “Plan B” is in the south. If it achieves its goal, “ Russia will have turned Ukraine into an economically paralyzed state , landlocked and threatened on three sides by Russian military power, always vulnerable to another incursion by Moscow.”

For Zakaria the key lies in Odessa and in the south of the country. According to the author, there are two wars waged in Ukraine: one in the north and east, and the other in the south, facing the sea. In this, Moscow is achieving better results and is where it has shown the most efficiency. “Mariupol is now surrounded and invaded by Russian troops, and the Ukrainian forces trapped there cannot be resupplied,” says the columnist. He continues: “Ukraine's access to the Sea of Azov has been blocked and Russian forces have a contiguous land corridor from Crimea to the interior of Donbas. They are also trying to move west, from Kherson to Odessa.”

“ Odessa is the prize. As the main port from which Ukraine trades with the world, it is the most economically important city for Ukraine. If Odessa fell, Ukraine would be virtually landlocked, and the Black Sea would become a Russian lake, which would surely tempt Moscow to extend its military power to Moldova, which has its own region split with many Russian-speakers (Transnistria),” says Zakaria with absolute logic. “ It doesn't have to happen ,” he warns.

In order for the Russian navy to be unsuccessful, it proposes that NATO carry out an embargo on the Black Sea, just as it did in the Balkan crisis in the 1990s. “Retired Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO allied supreme commander, supports the steps taken by the Biden administration, but urges a more aggressive response from the West on all fronts. Give Ukraine fighter jets and air defense systems, he tweeted, and help it with cyber attacks and give him anti-ship missiles to 'sink Russian ships in [the] Black Sea'”.

Finally, he advised to increase aid dramatically and prevent Russia from continuing to collect billions of dollars for the gas it supplies to Europe. “The United States has spent some $16 billion in aid to Ukraine since the invasion. Meanwhile, the world is expected to pay Russia $320 billion this year for its energy. Economic sanctions will not force Putin to end the war as long as this loophole exists. The only pressure that will force Russia to sit at the negotiating table is military defeat, in the south. Putin's Plan A failed, but we can't let his Plan B succeed.”

