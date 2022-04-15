PRI deputies warn consequences against Carlos Miguel Aysa for supporting Electric Reform

After the deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Carlos Miguel Aysa, announced that he will vote in favor of the Electricity Reform that promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), tricolor legislators warned that the decision of his fellow bench mate will have consequences.

By participating in the Twitter Space Betrayal by an embassy, organized by citizens related to the tricolor, legislator Laura Haro said that they are clear about their objective of voting together against the Morena National Regeneration Movement in the Lower House, as “it is clear that she only wants to generate pressure and wear down to which they decided to vote against”.

Regarding the vote in favor of Aysa, the politician specified that the party's National Political Council (CPN) ordered a vote against the initiative and that “it is clear that whoever violates this decision risks being expelled.”

El diputado Xavier González expuso que si Aysa vota a favor de la Reforma Eléctrica se caerá su carrera política (Foto: Twitter/@GPPRIDiputados)

For his part, Deputy Xavier González said that if Aysa votes in favor of the Electricity Reform, his political career will fall.

“There is no room here for a person who betrays in that way when, it is supposed, we go together,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, MP Sofía Carvajal Isunza assured that the 70 legislators that make up the PRI bench have a commitment to Mexico, so they will vote against the reform.

The legislator pointed out that the bloc remains united “because of the good work done by the deputy and national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno and the parliamentary coordinator, Rubén Moreira in the Chamber”.

On Carlos Miguel Aysa's announcement, he said he was predictable because he was a “very immature” person.

Information in development

