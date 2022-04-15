Minister of Justice Félix Chero, asks the MP and the PJ to initiate immediate proceedings after rape case against a 3-year-old girl

Félix Chero, Minister of Justice and Human Rights, gave an interview to RPP Noticias in which he urged the Public Ministry and the Judiciary to activate the proceedings so that they can immediately convict Juan Antonio Enríquez García, accused of kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl.

“I make a public call, not only to the Public Prosecutor's Office, but also to the Judiciary to activate special processes, such as the immediate process, which is a process that allows that when the elements of conviction are clear and the fact of accusations is clear, there is no need to discuss other procedural stages”, assured.

“A direct accusation would have to be made immediately and proceed to the immediate trial that in no less than five days, and if he is agile, he will be held up for the evidence and the facts, within 72 hours this person could be convicted. I think that it is a demand not only of the Lambayecan population , but of the whole of Peru who are outraged by this type of act,” he added.

During the conversation, Minister Chero sent a message of support to the minor's family and assured that they will receive all the psychological support.

Felix Chero Medina, nuevo ministro de Justicia. | Foto: Difusión

“I think that every citizen of our country who loves his family, his children, should be outraged by such an execrable act like this. We cannot allow such acts to be committed , but we must also raise our voices to demand drastic sanctions,” he said.

“I have coordinated with the Minister for Women, we are accompanying and monitoring this case which seems to us to be a case that should be attended to, the family must be heard. But we must also demand that the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Judiciary do their jobs ,” he added.

On the other hand, he ruled out that the death penalty could be given in this case, since in Peru it is attached to the San José pact, however. He argued that in this case it corresponds to life imprisonment.

“Undoubtedly, due to the facts, the evidence and the flagrance, there is no requirement, I believe, to analyze that what corresponds here is a life sentence for this monster that has attacked the integrity of such a vulnerable, sensitive human being,” he added.

TRUJILLO AND LIMA UNITE AGAINST MONSTER FROM CHICLAYO

Both in Lima and in the city of Trujillo, there was also a demonstration against the 'Chiclayo Monster'. They also showed their outrage at the cowardly attack on a three-year-old girl.

Caso Damaris evidencia problemática de abuso sexual en niños y niñas.

It was even possible to see that Venezuelan citizens also supported the marches against this subject, who will be held for 9 months in Chiclayo prison.

On the other hand, EsSalud reported that the infant remains in the Almanzor Aguinaga Asenjo National Hospital of the Lambayeque Beneficiary Network and continues to receive specialized medical care.

“His state of health is stable and he is recovering. After the respective evaluation, the pediatric surgeon determined that the minor should be surgically operated to perform reconstructive surgery,” EsSalud said.

“Specialized hospital staff provide psychological care to the minor and her parents, with the aim of providing them with the corresponding emotional support,” said the institution.

