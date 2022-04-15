Mexico City Prosecutor's Office to Investigate Attack of Hooded Women Against Women in the Historic Center

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) reported that it opened an investigation folder into the possible commission of the crimes of robbery of bystanders and damage to the property of a woman traveling on República de Cuba street in Cuauhtémoc City Hall, on April 13.

According to the FGJ in the country's capital, the injured party was inside her vehicle when she was allegedly attacked by a group of women with their faces covered, who allegedly demanded money in exchange for giving up her way. However, in the face of the victim's refusal, the assailants began to damage her car and allegedly stripped her cell phone.

In addition, a Twitter user identified as @_nnux, who is allegedly the daughter of the victim, said that there were four hooded women who attacked her mother “outside the Okupa house”. The netizen indicated that the injured person was allegedly stripped of her mobile phone after she managed to escape from her vehicle and tried to record the events.

“I have long been very confused about these radical groups. I understand anger, I understand wanting to paint victims' names all over the city. But this? Closing streets and attacking a woman like this because she doesn't give you money? ”, wrote the alleged daughter of the aggrieved woman on social media.

The Prosecutor's Office added that after the events, the woman went to the vicinity of the Benito Juárez mayor's office to file a complaint, which is why she asked the Investigative Police to search for witnesses, as well as to collect public video recordings and cameras from private individuals.

Finally, FGJCDMX requested the intervention of personnel from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, specialists in mechanics, criminology, photography and valuation.

“#FGJCDMX reiterates that one of its priorities is to treat victims with a gender perspective, a differential and specialized approach, as well as ensuring a new way of investigating crimes, with special emphasis on justice towards women,” said the Prosecutor's Office.

It is worth mentioning that the alleged daughter of the victim shared on the social network a series of videos showing the moment of the alleged assault. In the audiovisual material it is heard that the woman identified herself as a teacher at the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), while requesting support from passers-by, who ignored them.

“We are asking you to leave. This is nothing, we are able to do more, get him now. Here people already know what it is like, you know the dynamics”, were the words of one of the hooded women, while others were hitting the victim's car.

However, after the alleged daughter of the injured party evidenced the facts, netizens criticized her that her attendance at the march on March 8 in the framework of International Women's Day. Faced with this, the user identified as @_nnux assured that the mobilizations for M8 “are a powerful tool for social pressure on governments”.

“There are extremist groups that are using violence in ways that I don't agree, I would disagree even if the victim wasn't my mother,” said the victim's alleged daughter.

Despite the claims, netizens came to his defense arguing that the allegations against him “have nothing to do with the cause” since “the fight is for everyone, it is therefore superior to the actions of some”.

