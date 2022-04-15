José Ramón Lopez Beltrán and Hector Suarez Gomís discussed on Twitter: “My dad did more for Mexico”

Following José Ramón López Beltrán's request to South African businessman Elon Musk, actor Hector Suarez Gomís lashed out at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's (AMLO) eldest son by questioning his skills as a lawyer.

Through his Twitter account, the son of Hector Suarez and Pepita Gomís wrote: “With this shrewdness, is the morbidly obese bodoque a lawyer in the USA? @30JR41_ Curious that he talks about self-conscious because if it weren't for them, his dad's Benito Juárez wannabe would not be so popular. A headless advising @elonmusk!”

Faced with the harsh criticism of Pelón Gomís, the firstborn son of López Obrador acknowledged that the performer of the Thousand Usos, the No Hay, No Hay, the Flanagan and Don Rigoletto “was and is” one of his favorite comedians.

“I had the pleasure of meeting your dad because he sought me to congratulate us. He was and remains one of my favorite comedians. Sad to read you. What a difference,” López Beltrán replied.

El hijo de AMLO reconoció ser fan de Héctor Suárez padre (Foto: Twitter)

Despite the fact that López Beltrán praised the work of Hector Suarez, the Pelón assured that his father never supported López Obrador. He also noted that the Tabasqueño task force sought the actor from Mecánica Nacional to support his campaign as a candidate for the presidency of Mexico.

“Am I looking for you to congratulate them? YOU DIDN'T WIN ANYTHING! He never supported your dad and they kept looking for him during his campaign to beg him to do it. I'm glad you admire my dad, he did more for Mexico with his comedy than your dad as president,” said the actor.

Finally, Pelón Gomís explained that José Ramón blocked him from that social network and added: “Isn't that too bad to discuss? Block me, Texas Bar Registered Attorney licensed and certified to practice in the United States!”

The discussion between Suárez Gomís and López Beltrán took place after last April 13, the son of the Chief Executive accused the supporters of former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) of orchestrating an “absurd and pathetic dirty war” on Twitter.

El hijo de AMLO bloqueó a Suárez Gomís de Twitter (Foto: Twitter)

“With that attitude, willingness and desire to change things, @elonmusk should start by cleaning @TwitterMexico. Directed by a few complex supporters of @felipecalderon, who all they do is fill @twitter bots with bots for their absurd and pathetic dirty war,” said José Ramón.

As a result of this publication, supporters of his father's administration supported his request, while other users asked him to disclose the amounts and source of his income: “And how much money do you make for each brilliant tweet like this one? Sure you pay for Casa Gris here”, “We want Twitter Mexico to be cleaned but now”, “Are you going to tell us what you live on?” , “Better tell us how you became a millionaire without working”, were some of the reactions he received from netizens.

It should be noted that this is not the first publication in which López Beltrán mentions the CEO of Tesla on his social networks. The first time was on April 6, when he also asked him to end “all the dirty war”, arguing that “this social network must be the great area of freedom of expression worldwide”.

“Now that @elonmusk has 9.4% of @Twitter's shares, hopefully pay attention, make correct decisions and end every dirty war that occurs daily. This social network should be the great space for freedom of expression worldwide. For the good of humanity,” López Beltrán wrote from his personal account,” José Ramón said at the time.

CONTINUE READING: