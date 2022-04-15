U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he visits North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Joe Biden said he was “ready” to visit Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion, as some counterparts have already done, such as the presidents of Poland or the Baltics.

Questioned on this point before the press, the US president has said “yes”. Biden has already visited Poland in the context of the invasion, where he traveled to see the humanitarian crisis “firsthand”. Already on that trip, he regretted not being able to visit Ukraine.

On Thursday, two Republican congressmen, Steve Daines and Ukraine-born Victoria Sparz, visited Kiev and Bucha, becoming the first U.S. officials to travel to the European country since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

“There is indisputable evidence of the war crimes of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin everywhere,” said Daines from the ground, where he emphasized that “the United States and the world must know the atrocities” of the Russian president, perpetrated “against innocent people in Ukraine.”

Personas y niños esperan cerca de tiendas de campaña después de cruzar la frontera de Ucrania a Polonia REUTERS

In addition, he assured that, as soon as he is able to do so, Washington will provide Ukraine with “the lethal aid it needs to win this war,” according to CNBC television.

International leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; European Union High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; and Presidents of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — Andrzej Duda, Alar Karis, Egils Levits and Gypsies Nauseda — visited the Ukrainian capital to show its support in the context of the conflict.

THE BIG BLOW

The sinking of the warship Moskva on Thursday after it was engulfed in hell was a “big blow” to Russia's naval force in the Black Sea, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The guided missile cruiser sank into a rough sea after being damaged by fire during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Moscow Defense Ministry said.

But Ukraine said the ship had been hit in a rocket attack.

“This is a big blow to the Black Sea fleet, this is... a key part of its efforts to execute some kind of naval dominance in the Black Sea,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

“This is going to have an effect on their capabilities.”

Kirby said the United States could not confirm the exact cause of the ship's disappearance.

“Nor are we in a position to refute the Ukrainian side of this,” he added. “It is certainly plausible and possible that, in fact, he was hit with a Neptune missile or maybe more.”



