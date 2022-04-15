Jenaro Villamil warned that Elon Musk is more interested in lithium than “freedom of expression”

The president of the Mexican State Public Broadcasting System (SPR), Jenaro Villamil, expressed his concerns about South African businessman Elon Musk after he made public his intentions to acquire Twitter.

And it is that Musk currently holds 9% of the shares of the social network; however, he said that he is willing to acquire 100% of the company by buying the remaining shares by offering $54.20 per share of Twitter, which gives a total of 41 billion in cash.

So the Yucatecan political scientist did not wait for his answer, in which he argued that the billionaire is more interested in other raw materials than freedom of expression, as Musk has stated.

Elon Musk aseguró que está interesado en la red social por su potencial en la libertad de expresión (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration) REUTERS

And with the comment, he uploaded two images: one of the businessman and another in which he reiterates his controversial Twitter message in which he stated that he would hold a coup d'état wherever he wanted when he was confronted by a netizen about the coup d'état in Bolivia against Evo Morales. According to the social network user, Musk benefited from the overthrow of the Bolivian president.

He also reflected on his platform, Infodemia, about Musk's interests, whom he compared with the American magnate William Randolph Hearst, a businessman who controlled much of the media in the United States during the 20th century.

He assured that what he is interested in, rather than freedom of expression, is in “the control of public opinion” because he stated that a private company “does not guarantee freedom of expression, on the contrary, it conditions it”.

It should be noted that the acquisition of the platform comes from the statements of the Tesla owner in which he assured that he was part of the board of directors because of its “potential to be the platform for freedom of expression worldwide”.

El litio es fundamental para la elaboración de baterías (REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado) REUTERS

However, he said that for that, the platform had to change: “Since I made my investment, I have realized that the company will not prosper or serve this social imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to transform itself as a private company.”

This is not the first alarm from Mexican officials, as Morena's deputy, Miguel Torruco Garza, called for Mexico's lithium defense when the businessman wrote through his social networks that if the price of lithium was not lowered, would have to have Tesla also handle the extraction and refining of the raw material.

The warning was made since the mineral is essential for the production of batteries for electric cars that the company makes and called to protect the ore through the Electric Reform.

And the fact is that the chief executive has emphasized that lithium will be for Mexicans, since in 2019, the discovery of the largest deposit in the world in the northwest of Sonora, in the municipality of Bacadéhuachi, on the border with Chihuahua, was announced, which was estimated at 243.8 million tons of ore.

In addition to this, the United States declared, last year, that Mexican soil has 1.7 million tons of lithium mining reserves. And this mineral is mainly used for the manufacture of batteries.

KEEP READING: