“Inter-Church Commission gives its version of Gustavo Petro's brother's visit to La Picota

In a public statement, the Inter-Church Commission for Justice and Peace, of which Juan Fernando Petro is a member, clarified that the latter's visit to La Picota prison in Bogotá on April 8 was managed by lawyer Pedro Niño. In addition, he said: “At no time and under no circumstances was there any talk of offering reductions in sentences, amnesties, pardons or judicial benefits for our presence, or of money or votes in favor of a campaign for our presence. Our organization never spoke of social forgiveness, always of restorative right,” the document states.

The Human Rights NGO assured that the group meetings held by the brother of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro with Iván Moreno and Álvaro García, among others, were quite short and run over. In the Justice and Peace statement, the minute by minute of the visit in which Juan Fernando Petro and Danilo Rueda were followed, recorded and investigated was reported.

