Intensive vaccination campaign against COVID-19: this will be the process for applying doses in IMSS and ISSSTE

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim the lives of thousands of people, as well as increasing the number of infected in the country, so the government of Mexico City insisted that citizens should be vaccinated to avoid further infections. In view of this, the intensive vaccination campaign was activated to benefit stragglers.

Thus, in this digital space we will present what the dose application process will be like in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Social Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE).

The Head of Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that it will be the first time that people will be able to get vaccinated at their nearest health center or in any unit of the IMSS or ISSSTE, regardless of whether they are entitled to such institutes or not.

Where will they vaccinate?

Anyone who requires their first, second or third dose will be able to visit the 117 authorized health centers.

There will also be 25 IMSS units, 45 ISSSTE units or 4 special macro centers to apply the vaccine.

The four macro centers are: Arms Room, CENCIS Marina, Voca 7 of the IPN, CC Jaime Torres Bodet.

When will the doses be applied?

* From Tuesday 19th to Saturday 23rd April and from 25th to 30th of the same month. (Macroheadquarters).

*As of Monday, April 18 in health centers.

According to the official health website, vaccines will be available to people of all ages, who require first, second or booster. As well as first and second doses for young people aged 12, 13 and 14 with comorbidities. 15 to 17 years old or turning 15 this year.

The main requirement for carrying out the process is to keep the vaccination record.

How to download the file?

*Login to my vaccine platform. Here

*Subsequently, you must fill out the data form and at the end the sheet will appear with name, CURP and registration sheet.

*The file must be printed and the remaining data filled in with a pen.

In the meantime, we must remember that the epidemiological traffic light is currently being kept green thanks to the decline in hospitalization cases throughout the country.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Health (SSA) announced the epidemiological traffic light on coronavirus (COVID-19) for 2022, which will be in effect from April 4 to 17. He indicated that for the fifth consecutive time there will be no state in “red” color (maximum risk of contagion). The last one had been Aguascalientes more than two months ago, and it was the only one to fall to that level after five months (from August 2021 to January).

Nor will there be any entity in orange (high risk) or yellow (moderate risk). It is worth mentioning that until a month ago only Queretaro was at this last level.

This means that, for the second time in a row, all 32 states in the country will be green (low risk).

