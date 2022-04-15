Heavy explosions were heard during the early morning in Kiev

Una explosión en la torre de televisión, durante la invasión rusa de Ucrania, en Kiev, Ucrania, 1 de marzo de 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

In the early hours of Friday, powerful explosions were heard in Kiev and anti-aircraft sirens sounded throughout Ukraine, as the population was preparing for further Russian attacks after Moscow's main warship on the Black Sea sunk after a fire.

The explosions appeared to be among the most intense in the capital region of Ukraine since Russian troops withdrew from the area earlier this month, in preparation for the battles in the south and east of the country.

Ukraine claimed the sinking of Moskva, stating that the Soviet-era flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet was hit by one of its missiles. The ship sank late on Thursday while being towed into port, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

More than 500 crew members aboard the cruise ship were evacuated after the ammunition on board exploded, the Russian ministry said, without acknowledging an attack. Ukraine claims to have attacked the warship with a locally manufactured Neptune anti-ship missile.

The loss of the ship comes as the Russian navy continues its shelling of Ukrainian cities in the Black Sea almost 50 days after the start of its invasion. Residents of Odessa and Mariupol, on the adjacent Sea of Azov, are preparing for further Russian attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it is investigating the cause of the fire on board. The US assured that the sinking of the Moskva warship is “a hard blow” for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky alluded to the sunken warship in a videotaped speech, in which he warned of Russian intentions to attack the eastern Dombas region, including Mariupol.

Zelensky paid tribute to all “those who stopped the advancement of the endless convoys of Russian military equipment (...). Those who proved that Russian ships can go (...) to the bottom.”

There were no immediate reports of damage following explosions in Kiev, Kherson in the south, the eastern city of Kharkiv and the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in the west. Ukrainian media reported power outages in parts of Kiev.

Anti-aircraft sirens were activated in all regions of Ukraine just after midnight on Friday and continued to sound in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, even after those elsewhere were silenced, Ukrainian media said.

