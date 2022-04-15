Gabriel Quadri predicts defeat of AMLO with Electric Reform: “He wants a victory however it takes”

The controversial deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Gabriel Quadri de la Torre, who has positioned himself as one of the most staunch critics of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), once again launched himself against the Electricity Reform.

This proposal has been classified as a setback that does not seek to invest in clean energy, as well as that will raise the price of electricity.

On the other hand, there has also been discussion regarding the issue of lithium, which has caused its own discussion, as the mining industry has argued that the country does not have the necessary infrastructure to carry out mineral extraction.

But the chief executive has insisted on his strategic role for Mexico's economy and the country's future generations. He even said that if the Reform was not approved next Sunday, April 17, he would send a proposal to reform the Mining Law.

El presidente afirmó que si no se aprueba Reforma Eléctrica, se enviará reforma para proteger litio FB: Miguel Torruco Garza FOTO: PRESIDENCIA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

However, the panista assured that the president seeks a victory however it takes place by trying to reserve the exploitation of lithium at the hands of the nation, which will cause the nation to be carried “between the legs”.

He also spoke about the Reformation vote and stated that López Obrador, or as Caligula refers to him, had lost to the resolutions of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in the votes in relation to the Electrical Industry Act (LIE).

It should be recalled that in those votes, despite the fact that the Law was endorsed as constitutional, seven of the eleven ministers voted for its unconstitutionality. There was only one vote left for the decision to be taken.

Faced with these events, people like Santiago Creel Miranda claimed that it was unnecessary, since article 27 already provides that lithium, being a natural resource in Mexican territory, was under the protection of the nation.

La Reforma Eléctrica será votada este domingo 17 de abril (FOTO: MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA/CUARTOSCURO.COM) Margarito Pérez

On the other hand, Quadri compared this decision with that of measures in other countries that have chosen to nationalize the resource, such as Bolivia with Evo Morales, which, he assured, was a failure.

This criticism is part of recent events following the announcement that deputy Carlos Aysa Damas from the bench of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), gave his support to the Electric Reform despite the fact that the tricolor party went in the opposite direction.

El diputado priista decidió dar la espalda a su partido para votar a favor de la Reforma (@colt1972)

For this reason, it has been condemned by numerous figures of Mexican politics as well as journalists, commentators and many others, who described his decision as “betrayal of the homeland”.

Of course, there were also those who applauded this decision through their social networks. Members of the Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional (Morena) party and related to the official party, applauded his turn, which they noted as a patriotic act.

Similarly, Gabriel Quadri assured that AMLO already has 11 opposition votes in favor of the Reformation.

