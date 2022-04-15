Erik Rubín sent a message to his hackers after recovering his Instagram

After recovering his Instagram account, Erik Rubín uploaded this video

A few days ago, while Erik Rubín was on vacation, his Instagram account was violated by a strange person, as reported by Andrea Legarreta on his own profile on this social network.

Once the Timbiriche singer regained control of his account, he recorded a video in which he sent a message to his “hackers”, in the recording he could be seen very serious explaining the situation and then began to do a dance as a mockery, because they could not take away access to his Instagram.

The comment box was filled with supportive comments from his colleagues, including Adrian Uribe, Alex Soto, Roxana Castellanos and Elías Cervantes from the band Magneto.

A couple of days ago, Andrea Legarreta interrupted her Easter holiday away from social media to report that Erik Rubín's Instagram account had been hacked.

The situation occurred on Wednesday, April 13, during the family trip they would have taken to Europe and for several hours, fans of this family did not know if they had managed to recover the account.

Faced with desperation, the presenter chose to warn her fans, the fellow host of Hoy surprised her almost 6 million followers on the platform from her stories with an unexpected news: “They hacked Erik's Instagram account! Please don't open links or messages you send from there! We are trying to get it back,” he wrote.

For many hours, the account looked “invisible” in searches, but it was quickly recovered a couple of days later. At the time, neither the actress or her daughters shared more information about it on their social networks.

This is not the first time that a Mexican artist has reported his social media hacking during his visit to the European continent. It was in September 2021 that Geraldine Bazán went through a similar situation and shared his experience with his Instagram followers once he regained complete control of his profile after approximately 24 hours.

“Attention, my account was hacked (...) please ignore any message,” he wrote in his stories.

As the soap opera actress explained on that occasion, during her stay in Spain she noticed that something very strange began to happen on her social networks after she connected to the free internet service offered by some local restaurants and she immediately took precautions, but she still had to wait to be able to re-enter her has security.

As for his professional life, Erik Rubín was involved in a controversy a few days ago, as he apparently almost kissed Apio Quijano, who turned his birthday on April 15.

In the viral video, it was possible to see that the member of Kabah and that of Timbiriche were singing and decided to get close to each other for a hug, however, they extended the moment for several seconds leaving very little distance between their lips.

Afterwards, they danced briefly, began to bow their heads until they met and finally separated without specifying the kiss; for their part, the tension among the audience had increased to the maximum, as some fans were already screaming with emotion at the affectionate approach.

After the meeting, Erik Rubín came to embrace other members of Kabah and continued with the show. For their part, netizens took care of making the short recording viral and assured that they were “the new couple” of the nostalgic tour.

