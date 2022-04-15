Edgar Benitez motivated for Universitario vs Alianza Lima: “Classics are won”

Edgar Benitez has not been starting at Alianza Lima in recent games after his injury at the beginning of the season. The Paraguayan found no place in Carlos Bustos's scheme after recovering, but after his good minutes with a goal against Colo-Colo for Copa Libertadores in the middle of the week, he has a great chance of starting this Sunday against Universitario for the Liga 1 2022. The 'Bird' was motivated in the previous one.

“Each classic motivates you, it's a different environment. The classics are won and hopefully we will be back in the best way to win it . It is a different match where many things are played,” he commented on the Peruvian football classic in an interview with the program Football Como Cancha of RPP Noticias.

In addition, he also spoke of the tough 2-1 defeat to the Chilean team by group F of the international tournament. “The idea was to look for a positive result, but the first few minutes got a little complicated for us. The second half we improved a lot, but we were left with the feeling that we did things a little better,” he said.

The veteran Paraguayan player scored his first goal of the season as part of the second round of group F of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The footballer appeared taking the goalkeeper off his back and crossing a shot to the goal after an excellent collective play by the 'intimates' against the 'Chief'. He had not scored since August 2021, when he scored Sport Huancayo in the 1-1 draw for the second phase of Liga 1.

Let's remember that Edgar Benitez already played a classic against Universitario and it was last year , when Alianza Lima won 2-1 at the National Stadium. The former national team played until the 66 minutes. The goals were scored by Ricardo Lagos and Axel Moyano. Nelson Cabanillas discounted for the 'merengues'.

DATE AND TIME OF THE UNIVERSITY VS ALIANZA LIMA

Both squads will meet at the Monumental de Ate stadium from 3:00pm (Peruvian time) and will have 57,000 tickets enabled for local fans. The match, to be played within the framework of the tenth date of the 2022 League 1 Apertura Tournament, will be broadcast on the GOLPERU channel. The one in charge of delivering justice will be Kevin Ortega, who has already directed classics.

THE LAST FIVE MATCHES: UNIVERSITARIO VS. LIMA ALLI

2021: University of Sports 1 - 2 Alianza Lima

2020: University of Sports 2 - 0 Alianza Lima

2019: University of Sports 1 - 0 Alianza Lima

2019: Alianza Lima 2 - 3 University of Sports

2018: Alianza Lima 2 - 1 University of Sports

ÁLVARO GUTIÉRREZ RELIES ON HIS EXPERIENCE IN CLASSICS

Álvaro Gutiérrez has led big clubs in South America, such as Peñarol from Uruguay or LDU from Quito from Ecuador. In those years he also played classics and gained experience, which has helped him for this match against Alianza Lima, as he expressed at the last press conference.

“I think that the experience of having led this type of match is fundamental. I'm not the same coach when I directed my first classic. Thank God I had the opportunity to be a coach in several countries. Some with good results and others not so much There are factors that you learn with the course of the matches. The way the players train and the approach. There are classics where I ran from behind to rivals because I needed to win and others where I was better and other results served me,” he commented at the conference.

Gutiérrez is going to direct his first classic in Peru, but before that he participated in Uruguay.

