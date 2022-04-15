COVID-19: FDA authorized first breath test that detects coronavirus in 3 minutes

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 diagnostic test that can detect coronavirus in a breath sample, in a few minutes and with a high degree of accuracy , according to the agency explained in a statement.

The InspectIR COVID-19 breath analyzer is similar in size to that of a carry-on bag, according to the agency, and can be used in doctors' offices, hospitals and mobile testing stations. This diagnostic test can provide results in less than three minutes, but it needs to be performed under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional.

“This authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation that occurs with diagnostic testing for COVID-19,” said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “The FDA continues to support the development of new COVID-19 tests aimed at promoting technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the US for the next public health emergency.”

The performance of the InspectIR COVID-19 test was validated in a large study of 2,409 people with and without symptoms of coronavirus. In the research, it was shown that the breath test was 91.2% effective (the percentage of positive samples that the test correctly identified) and a 99.3% detection for negative results.

The trial also showed that, in a population with only 4.2% of people who tested positive for the virus, the test had a negative predictive value of 99.6%, which means that people who receive a negative test result are likely to be really negative in areas of low prevalence of the disease.

The InspectIR COVID-19 test uses a technique called chromatography to separate and identify chemical mixtures and quickly detect five volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in exhaled breath. When the breath test detects the presence of VOC markers of the virus, a presumptive (unconfirmed) positive test result is returned and must be confirmed with a molecular test.

The FDA cautioned that “ negative results should be considered in the context of recent patient exposures, history and the presence of clinical signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19, as they do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions, including infection control decisions.”

“InspectIR expects to be able to produce about 100 instruments per week, each of which can be used to evaluate approximately 160 samples per day,” said the agency, adding: “With this level of production, testing capacity using the InspectIR COVID-19 breath analyzer is expected to increase by about 64,000 samples per month”.

