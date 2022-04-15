AMLO puts Engels and Darwin aside to highlight Jesus' love for the poor

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 04DICIEMBRE2021.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, encabezó esta mañana su conferencia matutina llevada a acabo en Palacio Nacional, el mandatario mexicano estuvo acompañado por Jorge Alcocer, secretario de Salud, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, titular de la Defensa de México y Marcelo Ebrard, canciller mexicano. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

On Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared a message on his social networks on the occasion of the celebration of Holy Week and recalled how exciting the life of Jesus was and the good he did for humanity, of whom he highlighted his love for the poor.

The chief executive, who has defined himself as a social preacher, recalled that just last Tuesday in his first quarterly report he cited two great scientists and thinkers of modern history such as Frederick Engels and Charles Darwin.

Through his Twitter account, the president recalled this appointment:

“Just as Darwin discovered the law of the development of organic nature, Marx discovered the law of the development of human history: the fact, so simple but hidden under the ideological undergrowth, that man needs, first of all, to eat, drink, have a roof and dress before he can do politics, science, art [or] religion...

He stressed that although he agrees with these two great scientists, he considers Jesus' life and work exciting, “especially because of his sincere love for the poor and his consistent action on non-violence.”

He added that another iconic figure of world thought like Gandhi said: “I don't know of anyone who has done more for humanity than Jesus.”

