With the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño, eight technicians were fired in the 2022 Clausura

Fotografía de archivo donde aparecen Miguel Herrera (d) entrenador de Tigres de UANL y Marcelo Michel (i) entrenador de Chivas de Guadalajara. EFE/Miguel Sierra

The Chivas Guadalajara board has announced that Marcelo Michel Leaño will not continue as a first team strategist after the poor results. In this way, with four dates on the calendar to be played, there are eight coaches who have been separated from office during the development of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX.

On the morning of Thursday, April 14, the rojiblanco club announced in a statement that Leaño left the technical direction (it is presumed that he will continue in the institution in lower categories). “After the unfortunate results of the team in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, we report that the determination was made to conclude the Marcelo process,” the press release reads.

Thus, for the eighth time in the semester, a club announces the departure of its coach. All for not meeting expectations and objectives. Those involved so far are: Marcelo Méndez, Pablo Guede, Leonardo Ramos, Pedro Caixinha, Javier Aguirre, Santiago Solari, Beñat San José and the last to join, Michel Leaño.

Foto de archivo de Santiago Solari durante un entrenamiento con América. Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, México. 27 de octubre de 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza REUTERS

The Uruguayan was the first to be removed from a club in Liga MX during 2022. He lost his position at Atlético de San Luis only on matchday three with three consecutive defeats and zero points. In his place came the Brazilian André Jardine, who has the team in eighth place in the table with 17 points.

Only one weekend later, Necaxa was the second team to change technicians. Argentina's Pablo Guede was fired from the hydrocálido team after losing three goals to one to Pachuca on matchday four (his score was three defeats and one victory). Jaime Lozano is the current coach.

On the same day, the Queretaro White Roosters also ceased their technical director. With two draws and two defeats, Uruguayan Leonardo Ramos was fired. Hernán Cristante is currently responsible for the position.

Pablo Guede (Foto: Cortesía/ Club Tijuana)

Before the seventh day of the 2022 Clausura, the Portuguese was removed from the bench of Santos Laguna. The bad move in the local tournament, coupled with the elimination in the Concacaf Champions League were the reasons. The Mexican Eduardo Fentanes is the current coach of the Warriors.

Being eliminated prematurely in the FIFA Club World Cup and losing to Puebla and Atlético de San Luis in the league (date six and seven) cost Vasco Aguirre his place. In his replacement came Victor Manuel Vucetich, a coach with a great history in the club.

Perhaps the most media case so far in the tournament. Argentina's Santiago Solari put the Aguilas del América at the bottom of the standings in an event that cost him to be removed from the institution after tying for a score against Querétaro on matchday eight. Fernando Ortiz was appointed as interim coach, but since then he has remained in office.

Javier Aguirre se convirtió en entrenador del Mallorca en España luego de ser despedido de Monterrey. Foto: Twitter @RCD_Mallorca

On the same day that Indiecito Solari was fired, the Mazatlan board did the same with Beñat San José. Five defeats, one draw and two wins were the reasons for their separation. Who currently occupies the bench is Gabriel Caballero.

KEEP READING: