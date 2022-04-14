WhatsApp announces new features for voice messages

WhatsApp continues to optimize the use of voice messages in its messaging service and has announced four new features.

According to the subsidiary of the US conglomerate Meta, these include the option to listen to voice messages again before sending them. Also new is the display of the message as a waveform diagram with changes in level. This makes it easier for the user to search for certain parts of the message.

Two other forthcoming functions are intended to facilitate the management of longer-term voice messages. One of them is the fast playback of forwarded messages, which can be listened to at speeds of 1.5x or 2x.

In addition, if you stop listening to a message, WhatsApp will allow you to resume playback from the last listened position without having to return to the beginning of the recording.

WhatsApp has not specified when these features will be available on iPhones or Android devices. According to the company, the introduction of the features will take place “in the coming weeks”.

