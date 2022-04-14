This will be Freddy Rincón's wake: he will receive tributes in Buenaventura and at Pascual Guerrero

After the death of Freddy Rincón was confirmed, on the night of this Wednesday, April 13, the football world is in mourning. Multiple sports personalities, from peers to institutions around the world, regretted his departure at the age of 55.

As the hours passed, new details of how the funeral events will be carried out have become known. The body of the national football idol left in the last hours of Medicina Legal, in Cali, on the way to his native Buenaventura.

Later, he will be fired at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in a burning chamber, as confirmed this Thursday by the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

In development...