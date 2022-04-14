These are the most effective prevention measures against the advancement of Ómicron BA.2

The BA.2 subvariant of Ómicron keeps nearly 20 million people isolated in China, and infections are increasing in several countries in Europe and the United States.

Scientific evidence indicates that BA.2 is even more contagious than the original Ómicron variant, and that, like its predecessors, it spreads through direct contact with infected people and is transmitted through the air.

Sprays that people expel when talking, coughing or sneezing are still the main route of contagion. In addition, aerosols left on surfaces may play a more important role in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Thus, someone who coughed on their hand and then touched a doorknob could leave the virus there and pass it on to whoever knocks that door later and put their hand to their mouth or nose.

While most countries lift restrictions on movement, and the use of masks is no longer mandatory in closed public spaces, specialists insist that their use should be maintained, especially against such a contagious variant as BA.2.

1- Ventilation is very important

The risk of outdoor transmission is exponentially lower than that of indoor transmission, and a well-ventilated and less crowded space also has a much lower risk than a place where people are crowded in an unventilated space.

In the opinion of the emergency physician and professor of Health Policy and Management at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, Leana Wen, “surfaces play a less important role than aerosol transmission, but it is still a good practice to wash your hands well or use a hand sanitizer if you shake hands with people and touch frequently used surfaces. This will reduce not only the transmission of this coronavirus, but also that of other respiratory and gastrointestinal pathogens.”

“We also have more tools at our disposal than in 2020,” the expert emphasized. We have vaccines and boosters, which protect very well against serious illness and also reduce the risk of serious COVID-19 infection . In addition, having a test before meeting with others helps to know if there are any asymptomatic people who should avoid attending the meeting. That is another key preventive measure that we now have access to.”

2- Masks: when yes and when not

For Wen, “the risk is cumulative.” In that sense, according to her, “some things that are less risky or of greater value can be done again, but still take some precautions.”

He exemplified: “If you work in an office that has good ventilation and is well spaced, and requires proof of vaccination, you can consider not wearing a mask in that environment.” And he insisted that if a mask is used, be it an N95 or an equivalent, which are the ones that provide a better chance of protecting against the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant.

3- Risk in open spaces

According to the specialist, “the risk of outdoor transmission of subvariant BA.2 is very low, to the point that it is practically non-existent. Outdoor social gatherings are very safe, and the risk is certainly less than the equivalent indoor environment.”

In that regard, he stressed: “I don't think people should wear masks outdoors, but there may be situations where someone is extremely vulnerable, for example, a cancer patient who is receiving chemotherapy, and wants to be more careful. In that case, you should feel free to wear a mask when you are outdoors and in more crowded environments.”

4- How to act indoors

At this point, Wen listed three aspects: first, what is the risk of COVID-19 in that community. “If the region is in an orange, or high-risk area, according to CDC metrics, a mask should be worn indoors. If it is green or yellow, or low or medium risk, you can choose not to do so, depending on the other two factors.”

The second factor that needs to be taken into account, according to the specialist, is what is the medical situation of each individual person and the circumstances of others in their home. “ If in general the person is healthy and fully vaccinated and with the reinforcements up to date, their likelihood of suffering a serious illness due to COVID is very low ,” he explained. This is different if you are immunosuppressed or live with someone older with multiple diseases. It is advisable to have a higher precautionary threshold depending on your family's medical situation.”

Thirdly, it is essential for her to investigate how important it is for everyone to continue to avoid COVID-19. “Of course, none of us want to get infected with the coronavirus, and no one should try to get infected. But there are some people who want to avoid it at all costs and others who accept that if they go on a trip, resume parties, dine in restaurants and do other activities prior to the pandemic, they will be at some level of risk. It's a personal decision that will vary from person to person,” he said in an interview with CNN.

5- Do not stop getting vaccinated, as a response to everything

While Ómicron was generally slightly more effective than other variants in causing infections to newly vaccinated people, vaccines still provide substantial protection against infection and very strong protection against serious diseases. Booster doses make protection even more robust. And once again, BA.2 doesn't seem to change any of that: British researchers recently discovered that vaccines were equally effective against both subvariants of Ómicron.

The Omicron variant also crossed much better than other variants the natural immunity acquired from previous infections, which led to some concerns that BA.2 could do that to people who contracted BA.1 in the Omicron wave. While such reinfections have been reported, until now they have been extremely rare even in countries where BA.2 is now prevalent.

