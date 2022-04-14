The bodies of two officials of the Iguala City Council were found with narcomessage

IGUALA DE LA INDEPENDENCIA, GUERRERO, 16OCTUBRE2019.- Sitio donde la tarde de ayer elementos militares se enfrentaron con un grupo armado en la comunidad de Tepochica al sur de la ciudad. Según información oficial los militares realizaban acciones de reconocimiento en la zona cuando se toparon de frente con hombres armados que se trasladaban en camionetas los cuales los atacaron. Catorce civiles y un militar murieron en el enfrentamiento. De acuerdo con las autoridades fueron asegurados tres vehículos, 13 armas largas, seis armas cortas, una granada de mano, municiones y cargadores. Los cuerpos de los catorce civiles permanecen en una funeraria que ofrece el Servicio Médico Forense. En la imagen el sitio donde quedaron grandes manchas de sangre, cartuchos percutidos y material que se usó durante el levantamiento de los cadáveres. FOTO: MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 13, the dead bodies of two officials of the Iguala City Council were found, bodies deposited on the Iguala-Taxco highway next to a drug message written on a cardboard

Both bodies had the shot gracia and the bloodstains indicate that they could have been executed by firearm on the spot; experts from the Attorney General's Office (FGE) moved to the scene to lift the bodies and evidence of the place.

A phosphorescent poster was also placed on the site containing a message written in down, which announced that “Follow the clean to kill women and children. It goes even. There goes the verg..! They didn't respect the codes!! (sic)”.

The victims were identified as José Isabel Bahena, director of the entity's Limpia, and Dante Ezequiel Bernal, route supervisor of the entity's garbage trucks.

Previously, both officials had led the launch of six garbage trucks in Iguala, a ceremony in which they were attended by the mayor of the entity, David Gama Pérez.

Una mujer fue ejecutada horas después en la entidad (Foto: Archivo WEB)

A day before the violent events, alleged threats against officials were made known by a group identified as Los Tlacos, also known as the Sierra Cartel, which is led by Onsésimo Marquina, El Necho.

This criminal organization has accused the mayor of Iguala of alleged alliances with Jeús Martínez Brito, Chucho Brito, a criminal leader from the Beltrán Leyva organization who would have operations in the entity.

Hours after the discovery of the two men without life, authorities in Iguala received an emergency call to the 911 system reporting the presence of a woman's lifeless body on the El Olimpo football field.

After being alerted to what happened, uniformed members of the entity went to the place located on Calle Adrián Castrejón, near the Eastern Peripheral of the entity; where they found the body of the lifeless woman, who had injuries caused by firearms, which are presumed to have been finished with his life

Other fatalities were found in the entity on March 24, when three decapitated bodies were located near the road to Santa Teresa, about 20 minutes from the municipal seat.

La plaza de Iguala es disputada por diversas organizaciones criminales (Foto: @InfSinCensuraMx / Twitter)

According to the local authorities, the bodies of men aged around 30 to 40 were placed around 20:50 hours on the dirt road, whose heads were placed about 10 meters from the place.

The authorities did not elaborate on the alleged causes of the execution and dismemberment of the men, but it is presumed that this fact has been the result of disputes between organized crime groups, since in recent months there have been clashes between criminal groups.

Just a few hours before these events, a 25-year-old man was executed by assassins on motorcycles, as the young man was recharged in a refreshment store on the federal highway heading to Iguala at the height of the town of Zacacoyuca.

In the days after the executions, a family of six people was ambushed and executed in the Mountain Region, who were found lifeless inside the vehicle they were traveling on March 18.

