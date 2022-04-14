Survivor Mexico: what is known about the third season

The survival reality show will have a third season

On April 13, the third season of Survivor Mexico was confirmed, a TV Azteca reality show that is recorded on the beaches of the Dominican Republic and the winner gets around 2 million pesos.

“A journey in extreme conditions, where only the brave will be able to survive or must flee...

In the publications of Survivor Mexico, a small clip was shared in which the best moments of the second season of this reality show were shown, which ended on August 15, 2021 .

Although there are no confirmed participants or release date yet, it is likely that the third season of Survivor Mexico will be released as soon as La Voz Kids ends and could even be broadcast simultaneously.

In the preview, the voice of Carlos Guerrero Warrior is heard, so that the sports commentator will once again act as conductor, in the first season Arturo Islas was in charge of guiding the contestants.

On the other hand, former contestant Gary Centeno commented on the Instagram post “Que arda”, although he did not specify whether he will return to the season or is simply excited about the new edition.

Officially, it is not yet confirmed who the participants will be or how they will be selected, but at the end of 2021, Flor Rubio assured that the third season of Survivor Mexico, which aims at the “revenge” modality, where several of the members of previous seasons could return to get his second chance and thus take revenge on some of his former colleagues.

It should be noted that the second season of Survivor Mexico was full of drama, as some contestants marked from the beginning their desire for controversy - such as Bella de la Vega and Gabo Cuevas-, others established an alternate tribe called “Hyenas”, others formed a “dream team” to select those they considered truly fit for competition and even established “taxes”.

At the time, fans of the reality series began to speculate about Pato Araujo, Aristeo Cázares and other Exatlon contestants as possible participants in Survivor, so Sandra Smester, general director of content and distribution at TV Azteca, denied the information and assured that they were not yet in the process of casting.

“Hello, I think you're in a bit of a hurry. We're not casting yet. Thank you for the promotion and support,” he wrote in response to an account that secured the information of the members.

Moments later, he continued to deny everything that circulated on the internet since Flor Rubio's statements: “No, they are not contemplated for Survivor. They are incredible and great athletes and the champions of the Exathlon. But soon they will know names, greetings,” Smester concluded.

Although it could also be coincidences, Flor Rubio was in charge of announcing the best spoilers about shows, in 2021, she was right that Roberto Carlo would stay as the host of La Más Draga 4, a teaser that proved real.

What is Survivor Mexico

In Survivor Mexico, a group of between 10 and 16 people is divided into two tribes, in the 2021 season, the teams were Jaguars, represented in yellow and Falcons, represented in green.

Each tribe has to select a leader and navigate various circuits, but all this adds up to desperation for lack of food, learning to live with peers regardless of their ideologies, resolving conflicts, coping with the changing climate, continuing to run even with wounds and accepting that they probably won't will have the best equipped shelter every week.

On TV Azteca, “weekdays” are meant to show the development of the different challenges and tests while every Sunday there is an elimination.

KEEP READING:











